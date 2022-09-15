Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: This week starts warm, ends cool
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – This week starts warm and ends cool. Sure, that’s because summer is ending and fall is beginning, right?. Well, that doesn’t hurt. A cold front will be sweeping in on Thursday to drop the temperatures accordingly. But first, some shower activity will...
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Warm again on Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you were hoping for more warm days before autumn starts, it looks like your weather wish will be granted. Expect more highs in the 80s Sunday and Monday with highs around 90 degrees Tuesday and lower 90s on Wednesday. The record high on Wednesday in Lexington, for example, is 97 degrees from 1940 and should be well out of reach.
WTVQ
Evans Orchard prepares for busy fall season
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Evans Orchard in Georgetown is gearing up for its’ fall season. Hundreds of people have been passing through the gates for pumpkins, apples, and good family fun. “People are in a fall mood. They’re picking up mums. For some reason they’re picking pumpkins already,” said owner...
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
beef2live.com
Bluegrass Richmond: Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday)
Bluegrass Stockyards (Richmond, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday) The largest string sold on Friday at Bluegrass (Richmond) was 113 steers (944#) at $168.00. The second largest string was 80 heifers (632#) at $169.00. The average price paid on Friday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Richmond)...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
WKYT 27
Homeowner woken up to crews battling vehicle fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was jolted awake Sunday afternoon when firefighters knocked on his door to tell him his vehicle was on fire. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along Daniel Court. Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine. No injuries were reported.
WTVQ
Family displaced after early morning fire on Appian Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A family is displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Lexington. Fire crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Appian Way for an apartment fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen from...
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
spectrumnews1.com
Mill Ridge Farm tells all about 57-year friendship with the Queen
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Many Kentuckians and people around the world are continuing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. One of the world’s longest serving monarchs was passionate about many things including horses. Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington got to share that passion with the Queen for 57 years. What...
foxlexington.com
Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
foxlexington.com
Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night
Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
foxlexington.com
Walt Wells returns to sideline as EKU wins home opener
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Eastern Kentucky football team experienced a massive scare when head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on August 28, a week before the team’s first game of the season. Wells sat out the team’s first two games but returned to the...
Kentucky Opens as 24.5-Point Favorite Over Northern Illinois
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats opened as a 24.5-point favorite in their upcoming game against the Northern Illinois Huskies, per the DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbooks. UK will enter the matchup undefeated at 3-0, having also covered all three previous point spreads to open the season. ...
WTVQ
Annual Pumpkin Festival returns to downtown Paris
PARIS, Ky (WTVQ)- In Paris, the annual Pumpkin Festival brought hundreds of people to downtown. The festival includes pumpkin painting and decorating, live music, and a corn hole tournament around the downtown courthouse steps. Dozens of vendors from across the state came to participate in the event. Organizers say the...
foxlexington.com
Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll
Kentucky improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win vs. Youngstown State, the first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and first for Kentucky football since a 42-0 victory vs. Miami (Ohio) in 2009. The win elevated Kentucky one spot in the updated USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches...
