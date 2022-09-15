Monroe Middle School student brings loaded gun to school, district officials say

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe Middle School student will be disciplined after bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday, officials with the Union County Public Schools district confirmed.

Another student tipped off school administrators, which led to the discovery of the firearm.

The school resource officer and officials found the gun and secured it, the district said.

No injuries were reported.

“Parents, this is a serious matter and we need your help to keep safe a learning environment for students and staff,” a letter to parents read.

Full message to parents:

“Good afternoon parents, this is Dr. Bellamy calling to inform you about a serious incident that occurred on our campus.

“A student tip led to the discovery of a loaded firearm at Monroe Middle today. A student brought the weapon to school and fortunately, no one was injured or threatened. As soon as administrators and our School Resource Officer were made aware of this situation, they immediately located and secured the weapon to keep our school safe.

“Parents, this is a serious matter and we need your help to keep safe a learning environment for students and staff. There is no place for firearms in our school and these weapons are not allowed on our campus.

“I am asking you to talk to your students about the consequences associated with bringing weapons to school and the rules in UCPS Code of Conduct. The student involved will face multiple charges from the Monroe Police Department.

“I want to thank our students for speaking up to keep our school safe. We all must say something if we see something. If your child needs to speak to someone about this incident, counselors and administrators are available for support.”

