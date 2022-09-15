Read full article on original website
Credit Card Borrowing Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels
There are some things we want to see return to pre-pandemic levels, like traveling to far-flung locales or gathering with friends and family. And then there are some things that, perhaps, we might not like to see move toward those pre-COVID-19 high water marks. Not in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy, anyway.
Card Issuers See Upswing in Borrowing
Consumers unleashed from COVID-19 restrictions and confronting inflation-boosted prices are back to using their credit cards near pre-pandemic levels, Seeking Alpha reported Sunday (Sept. 18). The assessment was based on credit card data from eight issuers in the United States. August data for the eight companies varied from one company...
Report: U.S. Banking Regulators Watching Big Regional Banks
Large regional banks may be required to increase their financial cushions so they can better weather any crises that may emerge, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday (Sept. 18). The Journal cited anonymous sources as having said regulations under consideration would impose on large regional banks the capacity to raise...
Report: Federal Reserve Reviews Goldman’s Retail Unit, Marcus
The Federal Reserve is reportedly reviewing the operation of Goldman Sachs Group’s retail online banking platform, Marcus, asking questions of Goldman managers in a weeks-long process. The process is not indicative of wrongdoing, but it goes beyond the regulator’s usual oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing unnamed sources....
What Merchants Are Doing Wrong With Credit Card Surcharges
As inflation causes consumers to trade down and spend less, the notion of merchants adding a surcharge to credit card transactions is controversial and can be a deal breaker unless establishments are upfront about it, which is the route savvy merchants are taking. In studying consumer perceptions around credit card...
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B From Higher Interest, Analyst Says
Celsius, the cryptocurrency lender that filed in July to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, on September 16 asked a court for permission to conduct business-as-usual sales of its stablecoins. A proposed order the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York stated, in part that the court would be: “permitting the Debtors to continue to sell stablecoin consistent with past practice and in the ordinary course of the Debtors’ business.”
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies
Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
Slumping D2C Mattress Firm Purple Receives Bid to Go Private
Struggling mattress maker Purple Innovation could soon be going private. The Utah-based company received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management — its largest shareholder — to purchase all of its outstanding capital stock for $4.35 per share, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) news release. Purple’s...
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Treasury Crypto Reports Long on Detail, Short on Urgency
Anyone expecting the blueprints for legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies from the three reports the Treasury Department released Friday (Sept. 16) will be sorely disappointed. While extensive, the reports produced in line with President Biden’s March 10 executive order on cryptocurrencies and digital assets don’t provide many specific recommendations or policy...
Report: FinTech CRED to Invest in P2P Lending Platform LiquiLoans
Credit card bill payment platform CRED is reportedly planning to invest $10 million in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform LiquiLoans. With the investment, CRED would acquire a minority stake, LiquiLoans would be valued at $200 million and the two companies would form a strategic alliance, expanding upon their existing relationship, Inc42 reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a statement from CRED.
Indian FinTech MobiKwik Names Mukul Saxena CEO of Payments Platform Zaakpay
Multi-faceted payments platform MobiKwik has named banking veteran Mukul Saxena chief executive of its Zaakpay business. Saxena previously, according to the announcement, was executive Vice President and head of the payments business at IndusInd Bank. Zaakpay is part of an expansion at MobiKwik that has seen the business go from offering a digital wallet to providing online banking, credit and buy now, pay later services. The announcement of Saxena’s appointment states that he “comes with over two decades of experience in the digital payments and the fintech ecosystem. In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, he was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.”
36% of Consumers Say Instant Disbursements Boost Loyalty
Instant disbursements whether from government or private entities are increasingly popular with consumers when offered and have a major impact on consumer perceptions of senders. For the Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2022, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, we surveyed over 3,600 U.S. consumers about their payout preferences, finding that the...
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
