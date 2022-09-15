Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Community celebrates Native Nations Festival
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could learn more about Native American culture this weekend at the 4th Annual Native Nations Festival. Dozens of festival goers came to the Y at Watson Woods to take-part in the 2022 celebration. Vendors sold a variety of foods, in addition to hand-crafted blankets, sweatshirts, wooden artifacts, and dream catchers, one of the most widespread symbols associated with Native American culture. People could also join in the fun by taking-part in some Aztec dancing.
Friends of the Chemung River Watershed host season-ending paddle/flea market
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With fall drawing closer and summer coming to an end, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed held a final river paddle/recreational flea market in Elmira, to celebrate the end of the paddling season. Those paddling the river started upstream Saturday morning while numerous groups prepared for the flea market by […]
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds flock to Corning for Harvest Fest 2022
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Harvest Fest 2022 officially arrived in Corning this weekend. Dozens of vendors came out to Market Street to leave their mark on the community. Dozens of vendors lined up in Downtown Corning's Gaffer District with a variety of fall-themed goods. People could enjoy farm-to-table foods, baked goods, wines, carnival snacks, and a huge selection of hand-crafted products. The event brings the community together to celebrate the beginning of Fall.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
NewsChannel 36
Honoring Amo Houghton's Life and Legacy
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds gathered at the Corning Museum of Glass to honor Amo Houghton's life and legacy. Friends, family, business associates, and citizens of Corning exchanged stories about Houghton during the memorial service. Houghton's son, Robert, said the celebration has been years in the making. He said his...
NewsChannel 36
Talent show coming to First Arena will raise support for the homeless
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira, First Arena, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. are benefiting Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show, The P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival, on October 7th. First Arena will play host to a variety of talent on that Friday. Performers can sign up...
NewsChannel 36
Apple Picking Season Returns to the Southern Tier
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- It is officially apple picking season and hundreds of people are visiting Apples and Moore orchard to pick from a variety of over 20 kinds of apples. Alec Moore, the owner, said many people in the area choose to shop locally, especially for apples, during...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Buddha, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Buddha, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Buddha is a four-year-old male Siberian husky mix who loves to show his affection. He likes to choose his own canine friends, so it is preferable he meets with any of your current furry friends to see if they get along. The shelter is also unsure how he would be with cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
NewsChannel 36
Community Memorial Service to be Held for Amo Houghton
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A public memorial service will be held on Saturday to honor the life of the late Corning CEO and Congressman, Amo Houghton. Houghton passed away in March 2020, at the age of 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and later became the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Glass Works from 1964 to 1983. In 1986, he was elected to Congress and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005.
traveltasteandtour.com
Bradford County, PA
Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
NewsChannel 36
Watchfire for National POW & MIA Recognition Day
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A watchfire event for National POW and MIA Recognition Day took place at Myers Park this evening. Veterans honored prisoners of war and those missing in action, with this ancient tradition. Michael Moran, a Vietnam War veteran, helped organize the event. Moran served as an infantry...
WHEC TV-10
Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals
GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark
NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
14850.com
Brews and Brats property is being sold and restaurant is closed, owners say
The owners of Brews and Brats at Autumn View have accepted a purchase offer on the property, and the eatery just outside the Village of Trumansburg is “permanently closed as of today,” they announced on Sunday morning. “We thought we would have enough supplies to last through at...
WETM
Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
Upstate New York Festival Honors A Food You May Have Never Heard Of
In the Upstate New York village of Naples, there is a festival you may have never heard of. Naples New York is known by many as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival. Have you ever heard of Grape Pie before today?
waynetimes.com
The traveling thief
The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
Street closures for Corning’s HARVEST Festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different […]
