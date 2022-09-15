ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Community celebrates Native Nations Festival

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could learn more about Native American culture this weekend at the 4th Annual Native Nations Festival. Dozens of festival goers came to the Y at Watson Woods to take-part in the 2022 celebration. Vendors sold a variety of foods, in addition to hand-crafted blankets, sweatshirts, wooden artifacts, and dream catchers, one of the most widespread symbols associated with Native American culture. People could also join in the fun by taking-part in some Aztec dancing.
PAINTED POST, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hundreds flock to Corning for Harvest Fest 2022

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Harvest Fest 2022 officially arrived in Corning this weekend. Dozens of vendors came out to Market Street to leave their mark on the community. Dozens of vendors lined up in Downtown Corning's Gaffer District with a variety of fall-themed goods. People could enjoy farm-to-table foods, baked goods, wines, carnival snacks, and a huge selection of hand-crafted products. The event brings the community together to celebrate the beginning of Fall.
CORNING, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
OWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Society
City
Chemung, NY
NewsChannel 36

Honoring Amo Houghton's Life and Legacy

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds gathered at the Corning Museum of Glass to honor Amo Houghton's life and legacy. Friends, family, business associates, and citizens of Corning exchanged stories about Houghton during the memorial service. Houghton's son, Robert, said the celebration has been years in the making. He said his...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Talent show coming to First Arena will raise support for the homeless

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira, First Arena, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. are benefiting Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show, The P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival, on October 7th. First Arena will play host to a variety of talent on that Friday. Performers can sign up...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Apple Picking Season Returns to the Southern Tier

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- It is officially apple picking season and hundreds of people are visiting Apples and Moore orchard to pick from a variety of over 20 kinds of apples. Alec Moore, the owner, said many people in the area choose to shop locally, especially for apples, during...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Buddha, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Buddha, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Buddha is a four-year-old male Siberian husky mix who loves to show his affection. He likes to choose his own canine friends, so it is preferable he meets with any of your current furry friends to see if they get along. The shelter is also unsure how he would be with cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Caudill
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Community Memorial Service to be Held for Amo Houghton

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A public memorial service will be held on Saturday to honor the life of the late Corning CEO and Congressman, Amo Houghton. Houghton passed away in March 2020, at the age of 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and later became the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Glass Works from 1964 to 1983. In 1986, he was elected to Congress and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005.
CORNING, NY
traveltasteandtour.com

Bradford County, PA

Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Watchfire for National POW & MIA Recognition Day

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A watchfire event for National POW and MIA Recognition Day took place at Myers Park this evening. Veterans honored prisoners of war and those missing in action, with this ancient tradition. Michael Moran, a Vietnam War veteran, helped organize the event. Moran served as an infantry...
LANSING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Health And Safety#Carnival Games
WHEC TV-10

Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals

GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
GATES, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Teens charged for dumping trash

Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
WELLSBORO, PA
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
WETM

Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
BATH, NY
waynetimes.com

The traveling thief

The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
NEWARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Street closures for Corning’s HARVEST Festival

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different […]
CORNING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy