MilitaryTimes
USS Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea amid North Korean threats
SEOUL, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its...
MilitaryTimes
Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal, US military intel chief says
Russia’s setbacks and stretched resources in Ukraine show its forces are incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial aims in invading the country as things stand now, the Pentagon’s intelligence chief said Friday. “We’re coming to a point right now where I think Putin is going to...
Business Insider
Biden declared the pandemic 'over.' It could jeopardize student debt relief and more cash for Covid testing.
Biden's remarks may strengthen GOP efforts to bring a lawsuit against the White House to block debt relief and oppose any more covid cash.
MilitaryTimes
Veterans suicides drop to lowest rate since 2006
The number of veterans suicides in America fell to less than 17 a day in 2020, a positive sign that efforts to provide additional mental health care and support service to veterans may be saving lives, Veterans Affairs officials said Monday. The department’s annual suicide prevention report — released each...
MilitaryTimes
This week in Congress: Two weeks to negotiate a budget extension
With little progress on advancing full year appropriations bills for federal agencies, lawmakers have just two weeks to negotiate a budget extension or risk a partial government shutdown at the start of October. House and Senate leaders have said in recent days they are working on a short-term budget plan...
MilitaryTimes
More senior airmen, fewer overall enlisted expected in next few years
The “E-4 Mafia” is about to get a few new members. Senior airmen are set to make up the Air Force’s single largest enlisted group — growing from 19% to 25% of all enlisted billets — by 2025 as a result of the service’s short-term plan to curb midlevel promotions.
MilitaryTimes
Officer promotions still competitive, but no decision on 5-year window
More than two years into the Air Force’s switch to a new officer promotion system, officials are settling into wait-and-see mode while its longer-term impacts take shape. Unlike on the enlisted side, the Air Force said it is comfortable with how its officer jobs are spread across the ranks. An officer’s chances of promotion will remain essentially the same as usual in fiscal 2023, service spokesperson Tech. Sgt. Deana Heitzman said.
MilitaryTimes
Veterans suicide rate may be double federal estimates, study suggests
The rate of suicide among veterans may be more than double what federal officials report annually because of undercounting related to drug overdose deaths and service record errors, according to a new analysis released Saturday. Officials from America’s Warrior Partnership, in a joint study with University of Alabama and Duke...
