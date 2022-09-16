Simi Valley man accused of manufacturing machine guns inside home using 3D printer, officials say

A Simi Valley man is accused of manufacturing machine guns inside his home using a 3D printer, authorities announced Thursday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, 35-year-old Andrew Duran was allegedly manufacturing firearms and firearm components intended to turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns using the printer.

Deputies searched his home in the 1500 block of Rory Lane in Simi Valley last Friday and found multiple 3D-printed firearms and firearm parts along with an "amount of methamphetamine which was possessed for the purposes of sales," the sheriff's department said.

Detectives also found a loaded handgun, which was reported to be stolen from a home in Thousand Oaks.

Duran was arrested and booked into jail for various firearm and narcotic offenses.

The sheriff's department said detectives also learned Duran has a criminal history that prohibited him from owning or possessing firearms.

He has since been released on $50,000 bail.

