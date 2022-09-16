ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Simi Valley man accused of manufacturing machine guns inside home using 3D printer, officials say

 3 days ago

A Simi Valley man is accused of manufacturing machine guns inside his home using a 3D printer, authorities announced Thursday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, 35-year-old Andrew Duran was allegedly manufacturing firearms and firearm components intended to turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns using the printer.

Deputies searched his home in the 1500 block of Rory Lane in Simi Valley last Friday and found multiple 3D-printed firearms and firearm parts along with an "amount of methamphetamine which was possessed for the purposes of sales," the sheriff's department said.

Detectives also found a loaded handgun, which was reported to be stolen from a home in Thousand Oaks.

Duran was arrested and booked into jail for various firearm and narcotic offenses.

The sheriff's department said detectives also learned Duran has a criminal history that prohibited him from owning or possessing firearms.

He has since been released on $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit
www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org .

Valkyrie Phoenix
3d ago

why would anyone think that's a good idea? can anyone explain why this guy was so stupid? also, does anyone think he was gonna cause a shooting of a sort?

Whitey Genius Devil
3d ago

I live in Simi Valley, and he has a right to own guns. Once again the liberal justice system arrests a law abiding citizen from owning firearms. This makes me puke in my mouth.

