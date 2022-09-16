Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor Karen McDonald seeks to curb gun violence by reporting advanced warning signs
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - From active shooter drills to expelling students that break the rules - America's attempts to curb gun violence in schools has not been successful. Research finds that many of the methods used by school districts to reduce the rate of shootings don't achieve their intended goal.
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
fox2detroit.com
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
fox2detroit.com
Fall moves in this week in Southeast Michigan with occasional rain chances and a drop in temperatures
(FOX 2) - A cluster of storms is rolling through Southeast Michigan this morning with heavy rain and small hail possible through mainly the first part of the morning commute. Those storms should wind down between 6-8 a.m. and the rest of the day remains dry. The morning storms are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Fiona: Heavy rain, catastrophic flooding continues across Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. - Portions of the Dominican Republic are bracing for impact as Hurricane Fiona makes it way to the island Monday morning as a category 1 storm. Hurricane conditions are spreading across portions of the Dominican Republic, as heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding continue across much of Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Comments / 0