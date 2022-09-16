ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
fox2detroit.com

Hurricane Fiona: Heavy rain, catastrophic flooding continues across Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. - Portions of the Dominican Republic are bracing for impact as Hurricane Fiona makes it way to the island Monday morning as a category 1 storm. Hurricane conditions are spreading across portions of the Dominican Republic, as heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding continue across much of Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy