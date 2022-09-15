Read full article on original website
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Today in B2B Payments: 3 FinTechs Launch New Tools
Today in B2B payments, Flexbase adds B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) to its super app for businesses, Kyriba introduces an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cash-management tool and Zaggle launches a product that streamlines B2B payments and manages cash flow. Plus, DotPe has raised $58 million to add B2B financial services...
Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services
Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
US FinTech WayaPay Launches Digital Bank, Transfer App Aimed at African Immigrants
WayaPay, which describes itself as a Kenyan FinTech based in the United States, says it has launched its full-service digital bank and money-transfer app tailored to the needs of immigrants from Africa. Kenya’s ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo, joined in the launch festivities on Sept. 16 in Washington,...
Sievo Raises $44M to Grow Procurement Analytics Platform in US, Europe
Procurement analytics platform Sievo has raised $44 million in growth investment and will use it to accelerate the growth of the platform in U.S. and global markets. Sievo provides spend management software and other services to help businesses create a procurement information hub, analyze data sets, and manage supply chain, economic and environmental events, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release.
Indian FinTech MobiKwik Names Mukul Saxena CEO of Payments Platform Zaakpay
Multi-faceted payments platform MobiKwik has named banking veteran Mukul Saxena chief executive of its Zaakpay business. Saxena previously, according to the announcement, was executive Vice President and head of the payments business at IndusInd Bank. Zaakpay is part of an expansion at MobiKwik that has seen the business go from offering a digital wallet to providing online banking, credit and buy now, pay later services. The announcement of Saxena’s appointment states that he “comes with over two decades of experience in the digital payments and the fintech ecosystem. In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, he was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.”
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
Walmart-Backed Indian Startup Ninjacart Launches Import-Export Platform for GCC
Ninjacart, an Indian AgriTech startup backed by Walmart and Tiger Global, has expanded by launching the Ninja Global platform for agricultural import-export businesses in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries. The goal of the platform is to bolster the import-export market for agriculture commodities between the...
Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda
After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform
Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
Report: U.S. Banking Regulators Watching Big Regional Banks
Large regional banks may be required to increase their financial cushions so they can better weather any crises that may emerge, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday (Sept. 18). The Journal cited anonymous sources as having said regulations under consideration would impose on large regional banks the capacity to raise...
London Open Banking Startup TrueLayer Cuts 10% of Staff
Citing formidable market conditions, London open banking startup TrueLayer — valued at $1 billion last year — is laying off 10% of its staff of approximately 443 employees. “We are now operating in a very different context and more challenging market conditions. TrueLayer, while being in a position...
Banc of California Gets Into Merchant Acquiring With Global Payroll Gateway Buy
Banc of California has bought the payments platform and tech of Global Payroll Gateway and its subsidiary Deepstack, giving it a one-stop shop solution for payments for merchants to get funds faster and access more visibility, a press release said. Deepstack is a differentiated software-led and eCommerce pay platform giving...
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
Tech Investments Usher In Post-Oil Future in Emerging Markets
As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, several oil-dependent countries in emerging markets are using technology and the digital economy to drive the transition to a post-oil future. And it’s not just that high-tech industries can themselves be important contributors to an economy, but the right application...
Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Raises $40M in Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial on Monday (Sept.19) announced the close of a $40 million Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the round included Valar Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Fabric Ventures, DG Daiwa Ventures, The Raba Partnership, Jon Weiner, Alex Wilson and Pat Duffy.
Retail Tech Platform Swiftly Reportedly Hits $1B+ Valuation After Latest Fund Raise
Retail technology platform Swiftly has raised $100 million in a new funding round, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion. That’s according to a Monday (Sept. 19) Wall Street Journal report, citing sources familiar with the matter. The funding round was led by BRV Capital Management and lifts Swifty’s value to between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, one of the sources said.
