WIS-TV

Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation Tuesday. The convocation starts at 1 p.m. University officials say this is the school’s largest freshman class in 15 years. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or...
WIS-TV

Over 43% of SC students failing U.S. history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 43% of South Carolina students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in the End-of-Course Assessment. The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday. The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests...
WBTW News13

South Carolina family recalls woman killed by neighbor during target practice

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun hit and killed Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
WIS-TV

SC Attorney General joins effort to reduce robocalls impacting residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said officials are asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers to increase their efforts to reduce the robocalls impacting residents around the country. These efforts to reduce robocalls were explained in a letter signed by Wilson,...
The Post and Courier

Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything

Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
WIS-TV

Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
WBTW News13

South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’  Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
walterborolive.com

South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
FOX Carolina

Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study

WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
WIS-TV

DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that a raccoon tested positive for rabies. According to the DHEC, the raccoon was submitted for testing on Sept. 14 and the results came back positive for rabies on Sept. 15. Please report all animal...
