FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Related
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey for South Carolina Lieutenant Governor
Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. Now, she's moving on to softer targets in the political arena. As a running mate, Casey is supporting Joe Cunningham, the Democratic candidate for governor in a largely Republican state.
WIS-TV
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation Tuesday. The convocation starts at 1 p.m. University officials say this is the school’s largest freshman class in 15 years. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or...
WIS-TV
Over 43% of SC students failing U.S. history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 43% of South Carolina students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in the End-of-Course Assessment. The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday. The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests...
South Carolina family recalls woman killed by neighbor during target practice
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun hit and killed Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
Mural, butterflies help women in South Carolina prison deal with trauma
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Healing comes when you learn to let go and some women incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution are letting go of past traumas in a different way. Inside the confines of Leath, on display for all to see in the visitation room, is a butterfly mural that tells the stories of women […]
WIS-TV
SC Attorney General joins effort to reduce robocalls impacting residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said officials are asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers to increase their efforts to reduce the robocalls impacting residents around the country. These efforts to reduce robocalls were explained in a letter signed by Wilson,...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything
Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIS-TV
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit hosts Family and Field Day for the community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nonprofit led by a local gym owner will be hosting a family field day for the community with tons of activities, food games, and more- and there will also be an opportunity for families to grab a few supplies for school. Fall School Bash by...
Woman says her 3 dogs were attacked by a rattle snake; only 2 survived
COLUMBIA, S.C. — You may notice more snakes slithering around the Midlands. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website, there are 38 known species of snake in this state. Six of them are venomous. An encounter by either a human or an animal can be deadly. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
walterborolive.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
FOX Carolina
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
WIS-TV
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 123 veteran suicide death were reported in South Carolina back in 2019. Today, to raise awareness of the issue, friends of the Columbia Vet Center hosted its 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
Coastal Carolina University dedicates dorm named after former president, wife
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University dedicated one of its newer residence halls Friday morning, honoring a former university president and his wife for their years of service to the school and community. The university’s board of trustees approved naming the building after David A. and Theresa M. DeCenzo in December 2020. DeCenzo served as […]
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
WIS-TV
DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that a raccoon tested positive for rabies. According to the DHEC, the raccoon was submitted for testing on Sept. 14 and the results came back positive for rabies on Sept. 15. Please report all animal...
