Chandler, AZ

L.A. Weekly

Caleb Rodriguez Dead, Ezana Tessema Arrested after Single-Vehicle Crash on Rittenhouse Road [Queen Creek, AZ]

One Killed, Three Hurt in Fiery Solo-Car Accident near Cloud Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 a.m., near Riggs Road and Cloud Road on September 10th. According to police, Tessema was driving a vehicle with three occupants when he lost control and failed to negotiate a turn. As a result, the vehicle skidded into oncoming lanes before striking a brick wall and electrical equipment. The vehicle then rolled onto a cell tower control station, sparking a fire which spread to the vehicle. As a result of the collision, Rodriguez became trapped in the vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Goodyear driver dead after crashing car through block wall into a home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a car that crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Goodyear Police were called about an accident at a home in a neighborhood near 175th Drive and Durango Street. When they got to the scene they found a car that had crashed through a cinder block wall and careened into a garage of the home. The driver, a woman identified as 20-year-old Helen Guzman-Vasquez, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Chandler, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Arizona Accidents
Chandler, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning

Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
fox10phoenix.com

Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. "We couldn't pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier," said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured

PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria

PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
PHOENIX, AZ

