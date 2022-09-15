Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Related
L.A. Weekly
Caleb Rodriguez Dead, Ezana Tessema Arrested after Single-Vehicle Crash on Rittenhouse Road [Queen Creek, AZ]
One Killed, Three Hurt in Fiery Solo-Car Accident near Cloud Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 a.m., near Riggs Road and Cloud Road on September 10th. According to police, Tessema was driving a vehicle with three occupants when he lost control and failed to negotiate a turn. As a result, the vehicle skidded into oncoming lanes before striking a brick wall and electrical equipment. The vehicle then rolled onto a cell tower control station, sparking a fire which spread to the vehicle. As a result of the collision, Rodriguez became trapped in the vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries.
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
AZFamily
Goodyear driver dead after crashing car through block wall into a home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a car that crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Goodyear Police were called about an accident at a home in a neighborhood near 175th Drive and Durango Street. When they got to the scene they found a car that had crashed through a cinder block wall and careened into a garage of the home. The driver, a woman identified as 20-year-old Helen Guzman-Vasquez, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Police: body found in container in desert north of Phoenix
Authorities are trying to identify a body found inside a container in a desert area north of Phoenix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gilbert (Gilbert, AZ)
According to the Gilbert Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Gilbert on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road
Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning
Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
AZFamily
Woman who made suicidal statements has died after crashing car into a wall and home in Goodyear
Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Officers arrived at the...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a three-vehicles collided in the area of Scottsdale [..]
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized after Single-Vehicle Accident on 19th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (September 16, 2022) – Early Thursday, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 19th Avenue. The collision happened on August 18th, at around 7:20 a.m., near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bell Road. For reasons still unknown, a vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
KTAR.com
Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
fox10phoenix.com
19-year-old man found dead in car in Phoenix
Police discovered the body of 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, who appeared to have been shot to death. The investigation is still ongoing.
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured
PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
2-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from Glendale pool
A 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being pulled from a pool near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
fox10phoenix.com
U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria
PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
Comments / 0