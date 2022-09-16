Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
Bad Bunny Helps Buy Home for 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Survivor
Watch: Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments. Bad Bunny is helping a 10-year-old Uvalde survivor feel safer. The global superstar was one of the donors to buy Mayah Zamora and her family a new home due to her old house's proximity to where the Robb Elementary School shooter lived. When Mayah learned during her 66-day hospital stay that she lived blocks away from the gunman, she felt it unbearable to return home, according to MLB.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Everybody knows’ – Canelo Alvarez reveals what opponent he wants to fight next after Gennady Golovkin trilogy win
CANELO ALVAREZ only has one man on his mind after settling the score with Gennady Golovkin once and for all. The Mexican scored the most convincing win of his trilogy series with GGG, beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It followed after a contentious draw in 2017...
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
BBC
Alvarez v Golovkin III: 'Canelo' vows to stop challenger inside distance in Las Vegas
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Sunday, 18 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app from 05:00 BST. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is wary of the threat posed by "intelligent" Gennady Golovkin but plans to win their trilogy bout this weekend inside 12 rounds.
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
Bad Bunny Is Folk Artist First And A Pop Artist Second
While he tells the world of our struggles and successes, Puerto Ricans are the ones who can process the nuance of his stories.
#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 4, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
The Game Speaks on Dissing Eminem in “The Black Slim Shady"
The Game has opened up about his recent decision to diss Eminem on “The Black Slim Shady,” which appeared in his latest album DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart. Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast, the Compton-born rapper confirmed that the first reason for his diss was “because nobody really does,” and that he only did it as a light challenge between artists in hip-hop. “Number two, I pissed off a lot of people with that song, you know Em got a lot of stans. But as far as it being personal, it’s not personal,” he clarified. He further stated that he actually listened to Eminem and has absolutely no beef with him, going as far as praising his work, “I remember the first time that ‘My Name Is’ came out. I was like, whoa’d by it. I felt the same feeling when I heard that, that I felt when I heard ‘Juicy’ from B.I.G. the first time.” He added, “I always f*cked with Em.”
@wearemitu
Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.http://wearemitu.com
Comments / 0