The Game has opened up about his recent decision to diss Eminem on “The Black Slim Shady,” which appeared in his latest album DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart. Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast, the Compton-born rapper confirmed that the first reason for his diss was “because nobody really does,” and that he only did it as a light challenge between artists in hip-hop. “Number two, I pissed off a lot of people with that song, you know Em got a lot of stans. But as far as it being personal, it’s not personal,” he clarified. He further stated that he actually listened to Eminem and has absolutely no beef with him, going as far as praising his work, “I remember the first time that ‘My Name Is’ came out. I was like, whoa’d by it. I felt the same feeling when I heard that, that I felt when I heard ‘Juicy’ from B.I.G. the first time.” He added, “I always f*cked with Em.”

