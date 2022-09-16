ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Resilience Project receives $1.5 million grant

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Resilience Project recently received $1.5 million from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant. The grant will provide funding for IRP projects until August 2023. “The goal of IRP, in a nutshell, is to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States

When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

