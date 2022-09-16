Read full article on original website
Idaho Resilience Project receives $1.5 million grant
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Resilience Project recently received $1.5 million from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant. The grant will provide funding for IRP projects until August 2023. “The goal of IRP, in a nutshell, is to...
Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas
Slightly more than half of Idaho ski area visitors in the winter of 2020-21 -- 52.5% -- resided in the Gem State and 47.5% were from out of state. The post Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas appeared first on Local News 8.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho
The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region, Overland Camping. An industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. The post Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking...
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat
The goal of the burn is to reduce western juniper tree encroachment to help diversify the sagebrush landscape, which improves wildlife habitat. The post BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello
POCATELLO – A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University. Nye, a democrat who represented...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 491 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 491 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Friday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 491 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise State political expert sets scene for Idaho's November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of the November 8th general election, millions and millions of dollars are flowing into political campaigns through donations. As of Friday afternoon, 54,648 Donors have given $43,837,132 to 1,093 Candidates and 236 PACs. Attention expands far beyond the top race on the ticket, the race...
eastidahonews.com
Could crypto miners raise your electricity bills? Idaho Power says yes. What to know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Cryptocurrency miners are flocking to Idaho for its cheap power. State authorities say the additional energy demand is placing a burden on the entire electrical grid. In fact, Idaho Power asked the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to create a new customer class for large-scale crypto...
Post Register
Eastern Idaho law enforcement feel prepared for rising school dangers
After incidents such as the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 37 students and staff killed or injured, preventing such events has been a topic of focus. Despite that, there have been two more school shootings — one in Baltimore and one in...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States
When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…
Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
KIVI-TV
'We need all of the diapers we can get': Idaho Diaper Bank facing critical need
IDAHO — The Idaho Diaper Bank is facing a critical shortage of diapers which they provide to different agencies and families across the valley and the state. Diaper prices increased by as much as 20%, according to the Idaho Diaper Bank, which puts families in a tough spot. “A...
Petition Calls Drag Events Inappropriate And Aims To Ban Them In Idaho
A petition has been started by the Idaho Family Policy Center to stop drag events in public places. According to the petition, they state drag events are perverse and are preying on the innocence of children. Petition To Prevent Public Drag Events. The petition compares drag events to adult magazines,...
