Opelika-Auburn News
Night game announced for Auburn-LSU in Jordan-Hare
Auburn will be back under the lights on Oct. 1, when the Tigers host rival LSU in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn-LSU game will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and be televised on ESPN. Auburn’s next game, against Missouri, is set for an 11...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Commentators are all but calling for the bell; A look to the past, and a look to the future
Another one’s gone today. Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, marking another early season college football coaching change. There’s been several in the last couple years: USC fired Clay Helton on Sept. 13, 2021, giving the program a huge jump on the carousel last year. This year, Nebraska’s already fired Scott Frost.
Opelika-Auburn News
Basketball facility on pause as Auburn assesses NIL, Pearl says
Auburn's basketball facility expansion appears stalled considering comments from men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Monday. "Here's what we've got to do: We've got to take care of the NIL space first — in all sports. First, that's got to be one of our commitments and our objectives," Pearl said when asked about the facility ahead of the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National.
Auburn football: Knoxville News Sentinel endorses Deion Sanders for Tigers head coach
After the worst loss of the Auburn football program during the Bryan Harsin era this past Saturday against Penn State–a 41-12 rout that casts a shadow on whether or not the Tigers are truly cut out to compete against the Alabama’s and Georgia’s, and even the Arkansas’, Ole Miss’ and Texas A&M’s of the SEC West–the web is blowing up about who could take over the most important job on the Plains.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn considered switch to Zach Calzada in Penn State loss
Bryan Harsin made one switch at quarterback in Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State, but he also said after the game that another switch was considered. The Tigers stuck to what’s been their usual two-quarterback system until the third quarter, when Robby Ashford was on the field for the remainder of the frame and the final quarter, as opposed to TJ Finley.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'
As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there's one notable name who's declared he won't be in consideration. Asked Monday if he'd throw his hat in the ring for Auburn's AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: "They can't afford me." Both Barkley...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum highlights an intriguing name as Auburn's next coach: 'He is a very compelling individual'
Paul Finebaum has all but moved on from the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn, and now the ESPN commentator has raised an interesting name as the next Auburn coach. Hugh Freeze could leave Liberty and return to the SEC at Auburn. “A couple of years ago I was in Oxford...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Deflated’: Red zone struggles keep Auburn from having a chance against Penn State
The big difference came in crunch time. Auburn finished Saturday’s 41-12 loss 2-for-4 in the red zone, while Penn State finished a perfect 5-for-5. Both Auburn’s red zone scores were field goals. Auburn did not score any touchdowns on four trips to the red zone. Penn State went...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Monday Down South: The end is here for Bryan Harsin. All that's left is the press release
Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends, and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. As of late Sunday night, Bryan Harsin was still employed as Auburn’s head coach, meaning he survived the critical first 24 hours after his team’s 41-12 flop against Penn State on Saturday. He’ll face the media at his regular Monday press conference, deflect questions about his job security for the umpteenth time in the past 9 months, and insist the Tigers are looking forward, not backward, to this weekend’s SEC opener against Missouri. Meanwhile, the entire state will be busy memorizing the number it will take to buy out his contract.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Who needs night? 2:30 in Jordan-Hare is right where you want them
Take a cue from the marching band. AUMB has a new arrangement in the rotation this season: ‘Friends in Low Places.’. It’s fitting today, because we know they already think of us like that. Yes, I’m talking about our guests: The Penn State fans are here, and they’re...
Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening
Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
Opelika-Auburn News
Report card: Auburn vs. Penn State
OFFENSE — F Auburn’s offense in its state isn’t capable of competing with top-end Power Five teams. It’s Auburn’s fifth straight loss to a Power Five opponent and Houston in the bowl game would add a sixth loss in that span. Auburn’s line and receiving corps are performing like they belong in the bottom end of power-conference college football.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We lost our fundamentals’: Bryan Harsin, Austin Troxell assess offensive line play
Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State was collectively ugly for Auburn, but especially so for its offensive line. The Nittany Lions were able to penetrate with ease, logging 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and six sacks, the third-most allowed in the country in both marks last week.
Opelika-Auburn News
Harsin: 'I can't control' potential hot-seat talk
A question that’s faded in and out since February came up again for Bryan Harsin following his teams blowout loss to then-No. 22 Penn State on Saturday. Before stepping off the lectern in his postgame press conference, Harsin took one final question: If the results of the loss spurred talk of his job security, how would he handle it?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum paints ominous picture for Bryan Harsin at Auburn: 'I don't know how you get around it'
Paul Finebaum doesn’t see much of a future for Bryan Harsin at Auburn, and he’s not in the business of trying to find a glass half-full approach. Finebaum shared his thoughts during his regular Monday appearance on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning.”
Opelika-Auburn News
'Right off the mannequin': Auburn boutiques scramble to stock enough orange game-day outfits
Nobody may know what this year’s staple fall fashion color will be, but Auburn fans know what the color is for this weekend, and they are going all in. Auburn University has asked fans to wear orange and support the “All Auburn, All Orange” theme at Saturday’s football game against Penn State.
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 80: Auburn football’s future after embarrassment against Penn State
Justin Lee and Adam Cole discuss the future of the Auburn football program after an unacceptable performance against Penn State. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Look: Brookstone (Georgia) receiver Walter Blanchard pulls off acrobatic one-handed touchdown catch
That’s not Odell Beckham Jr. That’s Walter Blanchard. The senior receiver at Brookstone (Georgia) showed his best impersonation of Beckham crossed with Michael Jordan, as he pulled off a leaping, one-handed touchdown reception Friday night. Blanchard bobbled the ball once as he landed, but he ...
