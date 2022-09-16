ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Night game announced for Auburn-LSU in Jordan-Hare

Auburn will be back under the lights on Oct. 1, when the Tigers host rival LSU in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn-LSU game will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and be televised on ESPN. Auburn’s next game, against Missouri, is set for an 11...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Basketball facility on pause as Auburn assesses NIL, Pearl says

Auburn's basketball facility expansion appears stalled considering comments from men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Monday. "Here's what we've got to do: We've got to take care of the NIL space first — in all sports. First, that's got to be one of our commitments and our objectives," Pearl said when asked about the facility ahead of the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Knoxville News Sentinel endorses Deion Sanders for Tigers head coach

After the worst loss of the Auburn football program during the Bryan Harsin era this past Saturday against Penn State–a 41-12 rout that casts a shadow on whether or not the Tigers are truly cut out to compete against the Alabama’s and Georgia’s, and even the Arkansas’, Ole Miss’ and Texas A&M’s of the SEC West–the web is blowing up about who could take over the most important job on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn considered switch to Zach Calzada in Penn State loss

Bryan Harsin made one switch at quarterback in Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State, but he also said after the game that another switch was considered. The Tigers stuck to what’s been their usual two-quarterback system until the third quarter, when Robby Ashford was on the field for the remainder of the frame and the final quarter, as opposed to TJ Finley.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'

As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there's one notable name who's declared he won't be in consideration. Asked Monday if he'd throw his hat in the ring for Auburn's AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: "They can't afford me." Both Barkley...
AUBURN, AL
Person
Clint Richardson
Person
Doug Barfield
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Monday Down South: The end is here for Bryan Harsin. All that's left is the press release

Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends, and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. As of late Sunday night, Bryan Harsin was still employed as Auburn’s head coach, meaning he survived the critical first 24 hours after his team’s 41-12 flop against Penn State on Saturday. He’ll face the media at his regular Monday press conference, deflect questions about his job security for the umpteenth time in the past 9 months, and insist the Tigers are looking forward, not backward, to this weekend’s SEC opener against Missouri. Meanwhile, the entire state will be busy memorizing the number it will take to buy out his contract.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: Who needs night? 2:30 in Jordan-Hare is right where you want them

Take a cue from the marching band. AUMB has a new arrangement in the rotation this season: ‘Friends in Low Places.’. It’s fitting today, because we know they already think of us like that. Yes, I’m talking about our guests: The Penn State fans are here, and they’re...
AUBURN, AL
#Eagles#Auburn University#Falcons#American Football#College Football#Auburn Penn State#Orange Jerseys#Nittany Lions#Tigers
FanSided

Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening

Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Report card: Auburn vs. Penn State

OFFENSE — F Auburn’s offense in its state isn’t capable of competing with top-end Power Five teams. It’s Auburn’s fifth straight loss to a Power Five opponent and Houston in the bowl game would add a sixth loss in that span. Auburn’s line and receiving corps are performing like they belong in the bottom end of power-conference college football.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Harsin: 'I can't control' potential hot-seat talk

A question that’s faded in and out since February came up again for Bryan Harsin following his teams blowout loss to then-No. 22 Penn State on Saturday. Before stepping off the lectern in his postgame press conference, Harsin took one final question: If the results of the loss spurred talk of his job security, how would he handle it?
AUBURN, AL
