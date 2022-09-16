ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly...
COMPTON, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
COMPTON, CA
CBS News

All lanes of portion of northbound 110 Freeway closed due to crash

All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway, just south of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, are blocked until 7 p.m. because of a vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol reports. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect critically wounded in South LA officer-involved shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers opened fire towards a suspect armed with a rifle in South Los Angeles Saturday.The officer-involved shooting took place on the 400 block of 102nd Street and South Grand Avenue.LAPD said to avoid the area of Grand from Century Boulevard to 104th Street for the next couple of hours as LAPD will be conducting its investigation of the shooting. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident. No officers were injured in the shooting but the suspect was found unconscious and not breathing. CBSLA has learned that the suspect was killed. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Wounded in Shooting During Vermont Square Street Takeover

One person was wounded late Sunday in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. at Western Avenue and 48th Street southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The victim, a man in his 60s, was hospitalized with what police said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens

Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
BELL GARDENS, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles

A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar

A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hazmat crews called to Buena Park after man’s body found in car

An apparent suicide at a mall parking lot in Buena Park resulted in hazmat crews responding to the scene after a note warned of poisonous material inside the man’s car. Around 9:45 a.m., the Buena Park Police Department responded to Buena Park Mall on La Palma Drive for a report of an unconscious man inside […]
BUENA PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

LAPD body cam footage shows fatal shooting of machete-wielding man

Police have released more details and body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake Balboa area from Aug. 17. LAPD have identified the man killed in the shooting as 24-year-old Christian Arriola Gomez, a Los Angeles resident. Officers with the LAPD’s West Valley Division responded to reports of a man “smoking narcotics […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
CARSON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Man Injured and Another Dead After Shooting Lancaster

One man is injured and another man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster Sunday morning. Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 1:42 a.m. on the 42500 block of 10th Street West. When police arrived they found two male individuals who were suffering from...
LANCASTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
LANCASTER, CA

