Big E brings new, small, local businesses to its Front Porch
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- For the next three weekends Tina D’Agostino will be bringing her floral arrangements, potted succulents and mini-Halloween pumpkins to the Eastern States Exposition as part of the Front Porch area that is attracting a host of local and new businesses to the Big E. “As a...
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
Westfield City Council promotes Kaitlyn Bruce from interim to full city clerk
WESTFIELD — After being interviewed while standing in front of the whole City Council, where moments before she had been seated and handling the roll calls for votes, interim City Clerk Kaitlyn Bruce was hired unanimously Sept. 15 as the new Westfield city clerk, earning praise from the councilors.
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
Startups get million-person exposure at Big E with help from Valley Venture Mentors, others
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Online retailer Devin Streeter got a taste of in-person retailing last year when he and his Devin Davon line of shoes, fashion apparel and self-care items got a showcase at the Reevx Labs pop-up on Bridge Street in Springfield. Friday, he got a bigger taste when...
Master Plan data shows interest in protecting Southwick farms, rural character
SOUTHWICK — The Master Plan Advisory Committee’s survey for Southwick residents and business owners has concluded after receiving more than 900 responses from people interested in shaping the town’s future. The survey closed at the beginning of September with a little less than 10% of the town’s...
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester County Location
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 56 new store closures that it says will be implemented by the end of the calendar year. The closure list includes three locations in Massachusetts:. Worcester County: 230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford. Suffolk County: 8B Allstate Road, Dorchester. Bristol County: 35...
Overnight rail trail bridge repairs in Westfield begin Sunday night
Overnight repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield will begin on Sunday, September 18 and is expected to last at least four weeks.
House of the Week: Shrewsbury 5-bedroom Cape 'not the typical cookie cutter'
SHREWSBURY — This 4,060-square-foot contemporary Cape, set in nearly two wooded acres on a quiet dead-end street, is a departure from the “typical cookie cutter layout.”. The five-bedroom, four-bath home at 11 Greenleaf Farms Circle is listed at $1.275 million with Lee Joseph with Coldwell Banker Realty – Worcester.
iBerkshires.com
Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ
LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Funny Or Mean? Pittsfield City Councilor Sherman Responds To East Street Misspelling Post
A contractor hired by the city made a mistake when they accidentally misspelled the word "school" on the newly paved asphalt on East St. in Pittsfield near PHS. "SCOHOL" is how it was displayed before passersby noticed, some even took pictures and posted them on social media. It's funny, no...
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 19, 2022
The Dowd Agencies, headquartered in Holyoke for more than a century, recently acquired Ideal Insurance, merging their operations, including Ideal’s Ludlow and Chicopee offices. Ideal, a 33-year-old insurance agency, will continue to serve individuals, families and businesses throughout Western Massachusetts and Connecticut from its two locations, according to a...
Mid-Autumn Festival at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow
The Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts (CAWM) will be having their Mid-Autumn Festival/Asian Family Day at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow on Saturday.
Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs
The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing. When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."
Medical Notes: Sept. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Westfield’s pilot program for full-day preschool off to a good start
WESTFIELD — On the third day of the full-day preschool pilot at Southampton Road Elementary School, three and four-year-olds were gathering at the side entrance with teachers and helpers, before lining up and going into their classrooms. The preschool program runs during regular school hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
City Council lauds city latino for service to the community
In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
