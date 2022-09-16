ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors

It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Breakfast#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Amherst House#American#Spanish
iBerkshires.com

Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ

LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 19, 2022

The Dowd Agencies, headquartered in Holyoke for more than a century, recently acquired Ideal Insurance, merging their operations, including Ideal’s Ludlow and Chicopee offices. Ideal, a 33-year-old insurance agency, will continue to serve individuals, families and businesses throughout Western Massachusetts and Connecticut from its two locations, according to a...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Sept. 19, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield’s pilot program for full-day preschool off to a good start

WESTFIELD — On the third day of the full-day preschool pilot at Southampton Road Elementary School, three and four-year-olds were gathering at the side entrance with teachers and helpers, before lining up and going into their classrooms. The preschool program runs during regular school hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
MassLive.com

City Council lauds city latino for service to the community

In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy