ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 1

Related
kalb.com

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Pedestrian struck and killed in Vernon Parish crash

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old male is dead after being struck by a 2016 Nissan Sentra on Holly Grove Road in Anacoco, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Cody M. Opry of Opelousas was laying in the roadway for unknown reasons when the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Troop E said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANACOCO, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
westcentralsbest.com

APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
MANSURA, LA
kalb.com

Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
BALL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
kalb.com

APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report for 09/14/2022-09/16/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Jeremy Brett Haymon, age 43, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace / Language, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a felon, and one count of Manufacturing and possession of a bomb. Bond has not been set and Haymon remains in the VPSO jail.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Queen of the Court

Tyler is tracking the NEW work week forecast for the week of September 19th! Details here on this late Monday morning!. Alan Younes, the Chief of Cardiology at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the TAVR procedure, which stands for Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement, which refers to replacing the aortic valve in a non-invasive way.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street. Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as...
LEESVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy