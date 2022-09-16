Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
KPLC TV
Pedestrian struck and killed in Vernon Parish crash
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
kalb.com
False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
westcentralsbest.com
APD Arrests 2 People Involved in a Shooting Last Week
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday. Yesterday, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
kalb.com
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
kalb.com
Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
Opelousas man booked on multiple charges following shooting incident
OPD responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area of East Street and Leo Street Thursday morning. Brandon Lewis, 24, of Opelousas surrendered himself to authorities for his involvement.
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Natchitoches (Natchitoches, LA)
A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Natchitoches on Monday that ended in a car crash. Police say they attempted to arrest Gregory Washington [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
kalb.com
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
KSLA
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report for 09/14/2022-09/16/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Jeremy Brett Haymon, age 43, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace / Language, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by a felon, and one count of Manufacturing and possession of a bomb. Bond has not been set and Haymon remains in the VPSO jail.
kalb.com
Road to Recovery: Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is on the road to recovery after a motorcycle accident in March that nearly ended his life. But, a peculiar set of circumstances brought a rescuer into his life, and the story behind the rescue is almost unbelievable. Carey Hamblin was headed...
kalb.com
Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.
kalb.com
Queen of the Court
Tyler is tracking the NEW work week forecast for the week of September 19th! Details here on this late Monday morning!. Alan Younes, the Chief of Cardiology at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the TAVR procedure, which stands for Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement, which refers to replacing the aortic valve in a non-invasive way.
kalb.com
Judge rules in favor of Alexandria City Council in 2021-2022 city budget lawsuit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Sept. 15, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch ruled in favor of five Alexandria City Council members named in a lawsuit stemming from a veto-override vote over the city’s budget that happened on May 4, 2021. On April...
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
kalb.com
Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street. Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as...
KTAL
Natchitoches Parish: 1-car crash causes portion of LA Highway 120 to close
ROBELINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Highway 120 near the new bridges in Robeline was closed for almost three hours due to downed power lines. NPSO deputies say a single-vehicle crash that involved a utility pole resulted in low-lying power lines across Highway 120. SWEPCO was notified and informed NPSO...
