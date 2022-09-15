Classic Airplanes Will Be Flying in to Jennings in October

Photo by Daniel Eledut on Unsplash

If you are a fan of classic airplanes, this event is for you.

If you still run outside to see what kind of aircraft is flying overhead, this event is for you.

If you like food and hanging out with cool people, this event is for you.

The 41st Annual Stearman Fly-In is coming to Jennings in October!

What is a “Stearman”, you ask? It is a classic airplane that played a huge role in training pilots prior to WWII and, after, served to help farmers all across South Louisiana.

Photo by Daniel Eledut on Unsplash

The aircraft still packs some “WOW!” power at airshows across the country.

According to Wikipedia , the Stearman Aircraft company produced a variety of aircraft, but its most notable was the Stearman (Boeing) Model 75.

This biplane was used as the primary training aircraft for the United States leading up to and through World War II.

Over 20 different countries included the Stearman Model 75 in their military inventory at some point in history, including Iran, Argentina, Canada, China, Greece, Mexico, Honduras, and the Philippines, to name a few.

Photo by Daniel Eledut on Unsplash

After World War II, many of these military trainers were sold off to civilians as military surplus.

Who bought some of them? Well, former pilots, who wanted to hang on to a piece of history, probably purchased some of the 10,000+ aircraft that had been produced. Stunt pilots picked some up, wing-walking teams purchased some, and people right here in South Louisiana purchased several.

Why would people in South Louisiana be interested in purchasing the Stearman Model 75? Well, it was mostly farmers, and because the Stearman Model 75 was the perfect airplane to convert into use as crop dusters!

Photo by USD

According to Wikipedia , the modifications needed to turn the aircraft into a crop duster were rather basic: replacing the front cockpit with a hopper to hold agriculture fertilizer or seed, and adding pumps and ports to allow the broadcast of the application.

Some crop dusting outfits replaced the stock engine with a larger engine that could lift a heavier load and changed the prop for a performance fit for a crop dusting application.

Having lived in Vermilion Parish, less than a mile from soybean and rice fields, I remember too well the distinct sound of that aircraft TOO early on Saturday mornings.

If you are a fan or if you would just like to have a nice outing with the kids (they’ll love seeing the airplanes!), the 41st Annual Stearman Fly-In in Jennings will happen on October 1st, 2022, at the Jennings airport.

The gates will be open to the public from 10 AM until 3 PM. Food and drink will be available for purchase, along with souvenir t-shirts and caps.

For more information, head over to the Jeff Davis Parish Tourism Facebook page.