Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays and Rangers meet with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (63-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (81-64, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (8-4, 2.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -196, Rangers +164; over/under is 7...
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy

While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
Orioles turn 15th triple play in team history against Jays

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, helping right-hander Dean Kremer escape a jam in the third inning. Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was hit by a pitch, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and Bo Bichette opened the scoring with an RBI single, putting runners at first and second.
Blue Jays try to sweep 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (75-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (83-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -199, Orioles +167; over/under...
Kyle Stowers sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Kyle Stowers in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stowers will be on the bench to start Sunday's game while Robinson Chirinos starts at catcher and bats ninth. Adley Rutschman will start at designated hitter. Stowers is batting .216 with...
