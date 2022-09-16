Read full article on original website
How Segura's Team Option Could Net the Phillies a First Round Draft Pick
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura is having one of the best seasons of his career. Would he decline a qualifying offer?
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
FOX Sports
Rays and Rangers meet with series tied 1-1
Texas Rangers (63-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (81-64, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (8-4, 2.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -196, Rangers +164; over/under is 7...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022
The Houston Astros will travel to Tampa Bay to begin a three-game series at Tropicana Field on Monday night against the Rays. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Astros-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston leads the...
FOX Sports
Orioles turn 15th triple play in team history against Jays
TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, helping right-hander Dean Kremer escape a jam in the third inning. Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was hit by a pitch, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and Bo Bichette opened the scoring with an RBI single, putting runners at first and second.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays try to sweep 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (75-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (83-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -199, Orioles +167; over/under...
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers sitting for Orioles Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Kyle Stowers in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stowers will be on the bench to start Sunday's game while Robinson Chirinos starts at catcher and bats ninth. Adley Rutschman will start at designated hitter. Stowers is batting .216 with...
Blue Jays beat Orioles again, thank to big blow by Raimel Tapia
Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
