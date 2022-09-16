ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Wessex will take on ‘number of Queen’s old roles’ after becoming ‘second daughter’

By Britta Zeltmann
 3 days ago
SOPHIE Wessex is set to take on a number of the Queen's old roles after becoming a second daughter to her, it has been reported.

The Countess, who is married to Her Majesty's son Prince Edward, shared a unique bond with her mother-in-law.

They shared a dedicated work ethic as well as many of the same interests.

And as a gift from her late "mama," Sophie will reportedly be handed a raft of patronages to continue her legacy.

A royal source told the Mirror: “The Queen and the countess had a fantastically warm and joyful relationship.

“Her Majesty admired Sophie’s quiet sense of duty, her strong work ethic and the way she balanced her public and family lives. They also shared many of the same interests.

“The Queen’s decision to pass on these patronages reflects the closeness of their bond.

“Sophie’s growing popularity with the public is also evident and she will take on a larger public profile in a new-look monarchy of King Charles.”

It's understood Sophie is likely to adopt patronages the Queen held for the Women’s Institute and Dogs Trust.

The mum is already patron of over 70 charities and organisations – such as Childline and Blind Veterans UK – and is known for her dedication and empathy.

Both traits were displayed when she and Edward visited Manchester this week to view the floral tributes on display.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex met well-wishers at St Anne's Square, where at one point Sophie broke down with emotion.

She was seen comforting a young man, Josh, who was standing with his mum, Sue.

After the exchange, Sue told Sky News: "The first time she came down, Josh passed the bouquet over and then she came back over before she went in the car and gave Josh another hug. And she laid the flowers over there."

She added: "It was quite emotional to be honest. I'm trying to hold it in. I just thought it was the best thing. I wasn't expecting Sophie to come over."

Another woman said Sophie stopped to thank her for taking the time to say goodbye to Her Majesty today.

And a third said the countess had told her it was the support of the mourners coming out to show their support who were helping get the Royal Family get through the tough time.

Sophie will join Meghan Markle in a car behind the royal procession at the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Sophie shared an emotional moment with one well-wisher on Thursday Credit: Rex
She and the Earl of Wessex greeted mourners in Manchester who paid tribute to the Queen Credit: Rex

