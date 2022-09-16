Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ Migrant Stunt Was Gross. But Was It Against the Law?
After the shock arrival of 50 Venezuelan men, women, and children on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Democrats nationwide have called on the Biden administration to investigate the stunt as potential human trafficking—a comparison that even the White House has embraced. “This maneuver raises...
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter
Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.Meanwhile,...
Biden and Democrats’ Incompetence Led to These Awful GOP Migrant Stunts
In 1686, three laws of motion were unveiled, revolutionizing science. Perhaps the most well-known is the third: for every action in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction. School children are taught this principle in the tenth grade. So when President Joe Biden reversed former President Donald Trump’s “Remain...
Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep
A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who...
Trump news - live: Trump under fire for QAnon Ohio rally as popularity hits new low in poll
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida. The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, said over...
DeSantis violated law with Martha’s Vineyard flights, Florida Democrats say
TALLAHASSEE — Democratic state lawmakers on Monday charged that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated state law when his administration used taxpayers dollars to fly migrants in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, arguing that the actions exceeded the authority granted by the Legislature when it approved a program to relocate migrants from Florida.
