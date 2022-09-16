Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
UH Community College team launches student-built rocket in competition
A team of students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges launched a 10.5-foot custom rocket they built in the ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for International Student Satellites) 2022 Come-Back competition in Nevada. This year’s ARLISS competition hosted 15 teams, including teams from Japan, Mexico and Costa Rica. The UH team was the lone U.S. representative.
oha.org
OHA awards more than $750,000 in grants to support ʻāina, moʻomeheu and ʻohana initiatives, help care for iwi kūpuna and aid Hawaiian homesteads
HONOLULU (September 16, 2022)– Ten community nonprofits will be receiving a total of $754,840 in grant awards from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help support their efforts in strengthening the Native Hawaiian community. Leading the way are a pair of $100,000 ʻĀina Community Grant awards going to Ke...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What do you think of TMT? Submit a comment before time runs out
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is still time to submit your comments on the Thirty Meter Telescope. The National Science Foundation is going beyond legal requirements before deciding whether to help fund the Thirty Meter Telescope given the number of strong views on the project. The public is also being given...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
the university of hawai'i system
Ho‘oulu, UHMC’s Student Run Newspaper, Kicks Off!
Calling all aspiring writers! The chance to sharpen your skills plus gain an edge in the writing world is here. Hoʻoulu is UH Maui’s online student run newspaper and on Monday, September 26th, they will be hosting a soft meet in Open Hale from 10:30AM – 1:00PM. Any student interested in earning extra income should drop by for a quick chat and sign up! Ho‘oulu is our schools source of media coverage- showcasing eventful highlights, informative staff interviews, writers’ opinions and student recognition segments. Anything and everything relevant and pertaining to the UH Maui community can be found here. There are openings for photographers, content creators, and web developers as well. Opportunities are fruitful and will be discussed at the meeting. There are no prerequisites to attend this meeting.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KITV.com
Honolululu receives $850k more in CARES Act funds for homeless programs
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD recently received over $850k of re-allocated Emergency CARES Act funds, allowing six Honolulu programs to extend their services by nine months. These funds will go to programs such as PACT's emergency shelter, new showers, and restroom hygiene...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Community leaders honored for leadership in Japanese American WWII reparation efforts in Hawaiʻi
Bill Kaneko was in his late 20s when the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 was passed. It provided compensation for the Japanese who were unlawfully evacuated and incarcerated during World War II. Kaneko was president of the Japanese American Citizens League’s Honolulu chapter. The young team — all in their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
KITV.com
Free help available ahead of Medicare enrollment period
HONOLULU – Medicare is the federal health care insurance program mainly for people 65 or older. The open enrollment period starts on October 15 and ends on December 7. During the enrollment period, people can join, switch, or drop a Medicare plan for coverage that starts in January 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Medical Examiner says the death of a city maintenance worker doesn’t appear to be caused from radiation exposure. An autopsy determined Charles Kuailani died from a hemorrhagic stroke triggered by a rare disease. But the family’s attorney says he’s not convinced and is bringing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines and its latest competitor, Southwest, are engaged in an air fare battle, and flyers may be taking advantage. The lower air fares may be having their intended effect, at least according to travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Many said they considered flying to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
KITV.com
Young at Heart Expo, for 50+ crowd, comes to Blaisdell Exhibition Hall September 16-17
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The third annual 'Young at Heart' Expo comes to Honolulu this weekend, an event made just for kupuna and their families. Island residents 50+ can visit the event at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 16-18 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Rubber duckies to race down Ala Wai Canal
On Saturday, tens of thousands of rubber duckies will race down the Ala Wai Canal for a good cause. The United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii will be hosting the event, which will raise money for those with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. Executive Director John Nishida joined Wake Up 2day with details.
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Staffing issues close Koko Head Shooting Complex
The City's Department of Parks and Recreation said the Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed for two months beginning Friday, Sept. 16, due to staffing issues.
KITV.com
Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
