Calling all aspiring writers! The chance to sharpen your skills plus gain an edge in the writing world is here. Hoʻoulu is UH Maui’s online student run newspaper and on Monday, September 26th, they will be hosting a soft meet in Open Hale from 10:30AM – 1:00PM. Any student interested in earning extra income should drop by for a quick chat and sign up! Ho‘oulu is our schools source of media coverage- showcasing eventful highlights, informative staff interviews, writers’ opinions and student recognition segments. Anything and everything relevant and pertaining to the UH Maui community can be found here. There are openings for photographers, content creators, and web developers as well. Opportunities are fruitful and will be discussed at the meeting. There are no prerequisites to attend this meeting.

CREATIVE WRITING ・ 1 DAY AGO