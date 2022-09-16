ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

UH Community College team launches student-built rocket in competition

A team of students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges launched a 10.5-foot custom rocket they built in the ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for International Student Satellites) 2022 Come-Back competition in Nevada. This year’s ARLISS competition hosted 15 teams, including teams from Japan, Mexico and Costa Rica. The UH team was the lone U.S. representative.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What do you think of TMT? Submit a comment before time runs out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is still time to submit your comments on the Thirty Meter Telescope. The National Science Foundation is going beyond legal requirements before deciding whether to help fund the Thirty Meter Telescope given the number of strong views on the project. The public is also being given...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Ho‘oulu, UHMC’s Student Run Newspaper, Kicks Off!

Calling all aspiring writers! The chance to sharpen your skills plus gain an edge in the writing world is here. Hoʻoulu is UH Maui’s online student run newspaper and on Monday, September 26th, they will be hosting a soft meet in Open Hale from 10:30AM – 1:00PM. Any student interested in earning extra income should drop by for a quick chat and sign up! Ho‘oulu is our schools source of media coverage- showcasing eventful highlights, informative staff interviews, writers’ opinions and student recognition segments. Anything and everything relevant and pertaining to the UH Maui community can be found here. There are openings for photographers, content creators, and web developers as well. Opportunities are fruitful and will be discussed at the meeting. There are no prerequisites to attend this meeting.
CREATIVE WRITING
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Honolululu receives $850k more in CARES Act funds for homeless programs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD recently received over $850k of re-allocated Emergency CARES Act funds, allowing six Honolulu programs to extend their services by nine months. These funds will go to programs such as PACT's emergency shelter, new showers, and restroom hygiene...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Free help available ahead of Medicare enrollment period

HONOLULU – Medicare is the federal health care insurance program mainly for people 65 or older. The open enrollment period starts on October 15 and ends on December 7. During the enrollment period, people can join, switch, or drop a Medicare plan for coverage that starts in January 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rubber duckies to race down Ala Wai Canal

On Saturday, tens of thousands of rubber duckies will race down the Ala Wai Canal for a good cause. The United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii will be hosting the event, which will raise money for those with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.  Executive Director John Nishida joined Wake Up 2day with details.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
HONOLULU, HI

