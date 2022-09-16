ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Hispanic Heritage Festival happening in Dayton Saturday

By Kelley King
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYRPb_0hxMM26400

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to downtown Dayton this Saturday, hosted by the nonprofit PACO — the Puerto Rican, American, and Caribbean Organization.

The event is not only a celebration but also the main moneymaker for PACO, with funding going back to supporting charitable efforts in the community.

“We have delicious food. People love seeing the vibrant costumes, the lively music and dancing. It’s all around just a great time,” touts Karla Knox, President of PACO.

Knox is one of about ten volunteers helping organize the festival.

Showcasing the richness and beauty of the culture, it’s a taste of home for those who are far away.

“As a Latino going to the event, it’s almost like you step foot back into your homeland,” states Knox.

The festival is also an educational experience, shining a light on Dayton’s growing and diverse Hispanic population.

“I think Dayton has a Hispanic community that’s not always visible. And I think it’s a good opportunity to connect with that and connect with people, with music, with dancing,” states Julio Mateo, the vendor coordinator for festival. “I think the Hispanic Festival serves a role in increasing visibility and connecting the community to these cultures.”

With more than 20 food vendors, arts and crafts, and entertainment, people have a chance to immerse themselves in the fun and the culture.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival is free and takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at RiverScape. The parade steps off at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Tipp City Celebrates the 90’s at Annual Mum Festival

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If there is a flower that screams fall, it is definitely a mum! The 2022 Mum Festival is happening this weekend in Tipp City. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums”, which is a tribute to the 90’s! Kevin Cox joins us with more details.
TIPP CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Polish Club of Dayton hold annual Fall Festival today

DAYTON — The Polish Club of Dayton is set to celebrate its annual Fall Festival today with live music and food. Festival attendees are invited to the Polish Picnic Grounds at 3690 Needmore Road in Dayton. Gates open for the event at 1:00 p.m. with polka music by Randy...
DAYTON, OH
roadtirement.com

Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill

East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Society
dayton.com

CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield

Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Volunteers#Arts And Crafts#Hispanic#Puerto Rican#American#Caribbean Organization#Latino
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Sept. 15-18

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event this weekend, Sept. 15-18? Here’s a list of what’s happening in the Dayton area. Thursday, Sept. 15 Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Explore downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. Learn more. Pizza with the Police […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Coats being collected for needy families

Can you imagine getting through a Dayton winter without a warm coat or a pair of mittens?. Thanks to the popular Coats for Kids project, needy families in the Miami Valley can stay cozy with coats and accessories donated by generous folks in the Miami Valley, including many of our Make a Difference readers. The drive, led by WDTN and Dayton’s CW, is now in its 39th year.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon

DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner

TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
1017thepoint.com

SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED

(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy