Woodstown, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football schedule for Week 4: Sept 22-24, 2022

The New Jersey high school football season is rolling on and Week 4 is upon us. With state championships this season, it is already nearly the mid-point of the regular season. Below check out the schedule for Week 4, games of Sept. 22-24. Thursday, Sep. 22. BIG CENTRAL. Watchung Hills...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD

Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee

Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital to undergo $2B expansion over next decade

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will soon undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat, a hospital official confirmed Monday. The official announcement is slated for later Monday afternoon and will...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen

If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey concert to showcase the vocal traditions of Zimbabwe

The Princeton University Glee Club (princetongleeclub.com) will embark on its new “Glee Club Presents” season with a collaboration with the Mushandirapamwe Singers pan-African vocal ensemble (mushandirapamwe-singers.com) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Alexander Hall’s Richardson Auditorium on the university campus off Nassau Street in Princeton. Created and...
WORLD
