South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Kingsway D complete with Lewis as QB
There aren’t any quarterbacks in soccer, but Kingsway coach Bill Alvaro insists that he has one. “She’s the quarterback of our defense,” Alvaro said of junior back Brianna Lewis. Playing on a back line that also includes senior Megan Lewin, juniors Ally Phalines and Ava Forte, and...
HS Football schedule for Week 4: Sept 22-24, 2022
The New Jersey high school football season is rolling on and Week 4 is upon us. With state championships this season, it is already nearly the mid-point of the regular season. Below check out the schedule for Week 4, games of Sept. 22-24. Thursday, Sep. 22. BIG CENTRAL. Watchung Hills...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Sept. 19-24
This season has been filled with unbelievable finishes and season-alerting wins. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and look at a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee
Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Football: Dawud finds endzone thrice as No. 20 North Brunswick rolls past Old Bridge
Zahmir Dawud scored three rushing touchdowns to help North Brunswick, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 33-7 win over Old Bridge, in North Brunswick. Dawud ran in a 49-yard touchdown in the opening quarter to help North Brunswick (3-0) take a 26-7 lead into the half. Franke...
Rutgers-Temple film review: Sean Gleeson’s play-calling, Evan Simon have room to improve
Greg Schiano has said some variation of “It’s always more fun to teach from the ‘W’ column” at multiple points this season, which must be a relief to the Rutgers players and coaches receiving those lessons. Can you imagine what this upcoming week would be like if the Scarlet Knights (3-0) did not have a perfect record?
Latest NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Who’s looking good after Week 3
We’ve already reached mid-September of 2022 high school football season in New Jersey as the weeks are flying by fast. The second high school United Power Rankings were released on Sunday following all Week 3 games. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index....
Washington Township High appoints its 2022 Homecoming Court
A dozen seniors have been chosen for the 2022 Washington Township High School Homecoming Court and will be introduced at the school’s homecoming festivities on Friday, Oct. 21. Appointed to the court are Abby Aguilar, Ava Franco, Maggie Hunt, Kathryn Kim, Sophia McCrea, Lily Molnar, Charlotte Moule, Isabella Nelli,...
See the Gateway Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Gateway Regional High School’s band performed as the Gateway Gators took on Pennsville Memorial. With the season in...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
N.J. hospital to undergo $2B expansion over next decade
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will soon undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat, a hospital official confirmed Monday. The official announcement is slated for later Monday afternoon and will...
Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen
If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
‘We believed’: Are 2-0 Giants showing they have the guts to finish off games they would’ve lost in the past?
The suddenly unbeaten Giants, to a man, agreed that their 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was a beautiful thing even if it wasn’t a thing of beauty. Coach Brian Daboll could have looked at the first-half statistics and cringed. His offense had just...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Central Jersey concert to showcase the vocal traditions of Zimbabwe
The Princeton University Glee Club (princetongleeclub.com) will embark on its new “Glee Club Presents” season with a collaboration with the Mushandirapamwe Singers pan-African vocal ensemble (mushandirapamwe-singers.com) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Alexander Hall’s Richardson Auditorium on the university campus off Nassau Street in Princeton. Created and...
Here are biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s Giants are off to surprising 2-0 start, including Wink Martindale
The Giants are 2-0 after beating the Titans (on the road) and Panthers (at home) in rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s first two games. And considering how this roster looked this summer — and still looks — who ever could’ve imagined this kind of start, let alone a possible 3-0 (or even 4-0) beginning to 2022?
