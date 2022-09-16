Read full article on original website
Related
Ward throws 4 TDs, Washington St beats Colorado St 38-7
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Washington State pounded Colorado State 38-7. Washington State (3-0) scored on its first four possessions to put this game away early. "We started fast,'' Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. "That's exactly what we...
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in Pac-12 opener at Washington State
The Oregon Ducks opened as touchdown favorites in their Pac-12 opener at Washington State. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) opened as 6.5-point favorites against the Cougars (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m. PT, FOX) at Martin Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 6. Oregon is 2-1 against...
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0