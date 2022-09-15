If you're a fan of cake decorating competitions on TV, you've doubtless seen fondant used more times than you can shake an offset spatula at — despite the fact that no-one seems to like the taste of it. Well, recipes developer Susan Olayinka is up to the challenge of creating a fondant that's as flavorful as it is decorative, and we think she nailed it with this one. While she says the recipe "is perfect for anyone who loves the taste of fondant but doesn't want to purchase it," we'd say it's even better for those who do not love the taste of fondant but like the way it looks.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO