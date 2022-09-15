Read full article on original website
Instagram Isn't Sure About Trader Joe's New Maple Vinaigrette
There's always a danger when trying something new because you never know if it's going to be good until you pay for it and try it. If you decide it's a terrible product, you'll most likely have wasted your time and money. If the product is great, then you've got another favorite in your pantry. Salad dressings can be one of those hit or miss items.
The Fall Ice Cream That's Coming Back To Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's ongoing dispute over its sales in Israel continues to broaden the political divide between the ice cream brand's independent board and its parent company (per BBC). But if you put that aside, the Vermont-based dessert purveyor still has an image that leans into the goofy, gleefully indulgent side of life — the side that might invite a group of friends over simply to sit on the floor and tuck into a pint of Cherry Garcia.
The Vegetable Cooking Tip Katie Lee Learned From Her Mother
"Eat your vegetables!" is a phrase shouted daily in households across the United States. Apparently, no one needs reminding to eat their chicken nuggets, fries, or ice cream, but children often move their veggies quietly to the side of the plate in distaste, in the hopes that their tired and distracted parents will forget about the offending nutrient-rich items. Getting the younger set to actually consume their broccoli, carrots, and salad is a challenge in itself — often involving a special approach and a few select recipes. It's a task that has publicly daunted even young, rich, and famous parents like Jessica Seinfeld and the English royal family, some of whom have shared the secrets to whatever success they managed to muster (Per Today and CBS News).
How Panda Express Just Upgraded Its Orange Chicken Sandwich
If you're ever talking to someone about Panda Express, there's a good chance the chain's orange chicken will come up at some point in the conversation. With over 100 million pounds sold every year, the sticky-sweet entree described on the restaurant's website as "crispy chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce" is by far its most popular dish, and took the top spot in Mashed's ranking of popular Panda Express menu items, as well. Ranker and Junk Food Blog are among the various outlets that concur. (Sweety High, meanwhile, put Panda's orange chicken in the No. 3 spot. But hey, there's always going to be at least one outlier, right?)
Alix Traeger's Go-To Fast Food Order Is So Relatable - Exclusive
When you think of fast food, what is the first restaurant that comes to mind? McDonald's is ours, of course — but it's not all hamburgers and fries. Fast food giants are creating endless menu possibilities now, such as Wingstop's chicken sandwiches or Chick-fil-A's chorizo cheddar egg bites. No matter which restaurant you stop at, everyone is bound to have their favorite order at some point. Even your most loved celebrities and food influencers have a go-to at the drive-thru. Alix Traeger, a former BuzzFeed Tasty producer, is one of those influencers.
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: Where To Find The Best Food Freebies And Deals
It would be great if food holidays were recognized as three-day weekends by the federal government, but instead, they incite cravings that we look forward to indulging in after a long week of the same routine. It's not a road trip to the mountains, but all in all, it's not a bad trade. In case you're not up to speed on this month's lineup of food-centric occasions, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.
The Lord Of The Rings-Inspired Miruvor Cocktail Recipe
After Peter Jackson's mega-successful "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy and his "The Hobbit" follow-up, Amazon's new "The Rings of Power" series takes us right back to Middle-earth, this time in the Second Age. You know what this means? There's now room for a few more millennia of fantasy tales. Now that's what we're Tolkien about — let's cheers to that with a proper drink!
Starbucks' Halloween Cups Have A Spooky Twist
Be honest — if it wasn't for Starbucks, would you even know what season it is right now?. That fin-forward mermaid has been slinging coffee since 1971 (bless her), and keeping everyone from Seattle to Salem awake, alive, and alert with her special brand of beans (via Starbucks). But she also serves as a harbinger of the season, decking the halls with holiday lattes come wintertime, or cooling down the masses with refreshing tropical flavors each summer. And while our ancient forebearers marked the approaching harvest time by charting the stars, feeling the soil, or marking the "autumnal equinox" (bless them), we all know now that the arrival of the pumpkin spice latte is a far more accurate and efficient tool for announcing the start of the fall season.
Why Gabrielle Reyes Is Glad She Lost Supermarket Stakeout - Exclusive
Gabrielle Reyes is a person full of sunshine and light. At least, that's the impression you get from her TikTok page, One Great Vegan, which features popular videos of her singing the recipes for the colorful, tropical vegan dishes she creates. She seems like someone who wouldn't want to deal with the intense competition of a TV cooking contest, but nevertheless, she appeared on Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout" (via YouTube). Her sunny disposition and propensity to break out into song survived the competition, but unfortunately, she didn't: She was eliminated in the first round.
GBBO Fans Were Disgusted By A Relatively Normal Cake Ingredient
Cakes can be complicated to make for those not versed in the fine art of baking. However, even those who do not bake, likely have some semblance of an idea of what goes into the average cake. Like the pies in the Broadway show Waitress, sugar, butter, and flour can be found among the main ingredients, as well as eggs and baking powder to help it rise (per Bake From Scratch).
Actually Tasty Fondant Recipe
If you're a fan of cake decorating competitions on TV, you've doubtless seen fondant used more times than you can shake an offset spatula at — despite the fact that no-one seems to like the taste of it. Well, recipes developer Susan Olayinka is up to the challenge of creating a fondant that's as flavorful as it is decorative, and we think she nailed it with this one. While she says the recipe "is perfect for anyone who loves the taste of fondant but doesn't want to purchase it," we'd say it's even better for those who do not love the taste of fondant but like the way it looks.
The Jaw-Dropping World Record An Arizona Ice Cream Shop Just Set
When it comes to ice cream, everyone has their favorites. And, while the most purchased flavors in the U.S. are vanilla and chocolate, many of us like to try something new and interesting every now and then. In fact, a study showed that one of the most popular flavors in America, – besides the standard offerings — was Moose Tracks which is a combination of vanilla, fudge swirl, and peanut butter cups. Flavor varieties can be mind boggling and go way beyond Baskin-Robbins famous 31. In fact, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record for most commercially available flavors is held by Canadian shop, La Casa Gelato which has 238 flavors for sale.
TikTok Is In Shambles Over The McDonald's Egg-Making Method
Unless you live in a country that has banned McDonald's or simply lacks one, your chances of encountering the restaurant are pretty high. You may have also heard strange rumors or conspiracy theories surrounding the restaurant chain, some of which are about the type of ingredients Mickey D's is using in its food.
Reddit Is Divided Over Which Chick-Fil-A Meal To Take Off The Menu
We all know Chick-fil-A employees can be some of the nicest fast food workers customers have interacted with. Known for their good manners and ending every visit with "My pleasure," Chick-fil-A employees have a knack for kindness and have even sprung into action to save lives (via Yahoo News). However, they are still human, and sometimes they get tired of their jobs just like everybody else. For instance, there are food items they hate to bag like soups and salad. Sometimes, the Chick-fil-A menu can also feel a bit too overwhelming. That's why some workers took to social media to debate ways to simplify the menu and their jobs.
Easy Homemade Queso Recipe
Whether you're a diehard football fan, or you spend your year counting down the months 'til March Madness, the World Series, or really, any other big, party-worthy event, there's always a reason to have a menu of go-to party foods. We love trying out new recipes to make when hosting a crowd. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Jaime Shelbert RD, brings us a recipe for a crucial party treat: homemade queso.
What Makes Yerba Mate Energy Tea Different From Other Energy Drinks - Exclusive
When you're looking for a caffeine boost, which drink do you grab first? If you're one of the seven out of ten Americans that drink just over three cups of coffee per day, then a Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts run is probably your answer (via the National Coffee Association). However, energy drinks are making real strides these days as new products come to market. YACHAK Organic is one of those brands, as it not only offers an energy boost but also provides a plant-based drink.
The Hilarious Reason Ree Drummond Dyes Her Hair
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has built an entire empire from her Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch. As Forbes outlined, what started as a blog led to a popular cooking show, countless cookbooks, all kinds of merchandise aimed at fans, a restaurant in Pawhuska where fans can make their Pioneer Woman pilgrimage, and much more. However, there's one thing that Drummond has kept consistent throughout the growth of her business — her signature red locks.
How Ree Drummond Upgrades Her Mashed Potatoes
No one is clamoring to be the potato's PR person. After all, how can you polish the image of a common tuber that grows in dirt and is hawked in giant paper bags for next to nothing? Heck, it's practically the poster child for the anti-carb movement and it's the key ingredient in the indulgent french fry. The potato won't be winning any nutritional accolades any time soon, but surely this staple of American cuisine has some redeeming qualities. Of course, it does. Without this humble starchy veg, you wouldn't have latkes, shepherd's pie, homefries, or poutine. Yes, picnics would be devoid of potato salad, fish and chips would be chipless; loaded potato skins would be reduced to a messy pile of toppings. And the dish that holds your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes would be empty.
How Brown Butter Can Take Your Key Lime Pie To The Next Level
Key lime pie's origins might be mysterious but there's no mystery around how a simple tweak to the butter can elevate the popular dessert. Many recipes, like this five-ingredient recipe, give you the opportunity to put your own spin on the sweet treat. Culture Trip says while there's no hard...
Traditional Garibaldi Cocktail Recipe
The Garibaldi, a once-obscure drink that was named after a 19th-century Italian revolutionary leader, received a boost in popularity when it was adopted as a signature drink by a trendy New York bar, according to Liquor.com. An oft-told tale, to be sure, and one that has no doubt revived numerous other cocktails in recent years.
