Fort Scott, KS

“Uniontown 4-H Members Win State”

Weeks of preparation and hard work paid off for several Uniontown 4-H Club members on August 21st in Manhattan, Kansas. The Southwind 4-H Intermediate Meat Evaluation team was named the state winner at the awards ceremony held on the campus of Kansas State University. Although they competed underneath the umbrella of the Southwind 4-H district, all of the team members hailed from the Uniontown 4-H Club!
UNIONTOWN, KS
The Fort Scott Land Bank will meet Sept. 19

The Land Bank meeting will be held on Monday, September 19th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas, in the City Commission meeting room. This meeting will be made available via the City’s you tube channel at City of Fort Scott.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
PARSONS, KS
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking?

Since I began writing this column in April of 2021, the most common question I get is, “Why are we shrinking?” Many people are quick the lay the blame on any number of local factors, but in my first column, I cited ten primary reasons from my research over the years, which are listed below:
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad; Access to businesses remain open from Rangeline

| RELATED >> Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since  south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target...
JOPLIN, MO
adastraradio.com

Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
PARSONS, KS
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
Sept. 14 Special Meeting of the FS City Commission

A special meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held September 14th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Commissioners Josh Jones, Tim Van Hoecke, Shane Walker, Matthew Wells were present with Mayor Kathryn Harrington presiding. AUDIENCE IN ATTENDANCE:...
FORT SCOTT, KS
FSCC Minutes of August 19

Minutes of Budget Worksession and Board of Trustees Meeting. PRESENT: John Bartelsmeyer, Dave Elliott, Jim Fewins, Kirk Hart, Bryan Holt, and Robert Nelson. ALSO PRESENT: Alysia Johnston, President, Juley McDaniel, Board Clerk, faculty, staff, and the press. BUDGET WORKSESSION: Julie Eichenberger presented explanation on how the proposed budget was created.
FORT SCOTT, KS
kggfradio.com

5 Drug Busts From Traffic Stops Last Week in Chanute

Last week the Chanute Police Department arrested 4 suspects for alleged possession of methamphetamine and also had 1 arrest for alleged possession of Marijuana. These arrests were all due to traffic stops and the Chanute Police Department’s officers’ ability to determine through successful investigation techniques that something more than a traffic infraction was occurring.
CHANUTE, KS

