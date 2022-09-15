Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
“Uniontown 4-H Members Win State”
Weeks of preparation and hard work paid off for several Uniontown 4-H Club members on August 21st in Manhattan, Kansas. The Southwind 4-H Intermediate Meat Evaluation team was named the state winner at the awards ceremony held on the campus of Kansas State University. Although they competed underneath the umbrella of the Southwind 4-H district, all of the team members hailed from the Uniontown 4-H Club!
fortscott.biz
The Fort Scott Land Bank will meet Sept. 19
The Land Bank meeting will be held on Monday, September 19th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas, in the City Commission meeting room. This meeting will be made available via the City’s you tube channel at City of Fort Scott.
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons
PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
fortscott.biz
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking?
Since I began writing this column in April of 2021, the most common question I get is, “Why are we shrinking?” Many people are quick the lay the blame on any number of local factors, but in my first column, I cited ten primary reasons from my research over the years, which are listed below:
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
fortscott.biz
Bo Co Dems Serve Breakfast at Farmers Market Sept. 24
The Bourbon County Democrats are serving biscuits and gravy at the Farmers Market this Saturday, September 24th from 8 – noon. Please come for a full helping, a half order, or just a biscuit and home made jelly!
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad; Access to businesses remain open from Rangeline
| RELATED >> Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target...
adastraradio.com
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town
PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
fortscott.biz
Sept. 14 Special Meeting of the FS City Commission
A special meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held September 14th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Commissioners Josh Jones, Tim Van Hoecke, Shane Walker, Matthew Wells were present with Mayor Kathryn Harrington presiding. AUDIENCE IN ATTENDANCE:...
Freeman Health System begins work on new office building
JOPLIN, Mo – Freeman Health System began construction on a new office building. The $10M project will feature 3 stories and more than 30,000 square feet of space. Officials say it will offer patients convenient access to dermatology services, general surgery, pain management, and urology. The new building will...
fortscott.biz
FSCC Minutes of August 19
Minutes of Budget Worksession and Board of Trustees Meeting. PRESENT: John Bartelsmeyer, Dave Elliott, Jim Fewins, Kirk Hart, Bryan Holt, and Robert Nelson. ALSO PRESENT: Alysia Johnston, President, Juley McDaniel, Board Clerk, faculty, staff, and the press. BUDGET WORKSESSION: Julie Eichenberger presented explanation on how the proposed budget was created.
kggfradio.com
5 Drug Busts From Traffic Stops Last Week in Chanute
Last week the Chanute Police Department arrested 4 suspects for alleged possession of methamphetamine and also had 1 arrest for alleged possession of Marijuana. These arrests were all due to traffic stops and the Chanute Police Department’s officers’ ability to determine through successful investigation techniques that something more than a traffic infraction was occurring.
