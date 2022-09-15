ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Coss: Iowa's football season has been bizarre so far

IOWA CITY — The first quarter of Iowa's 2022 football season could be an episode of Strangest Things. Iowa won its season opener with two safeties, a field goal and no touchdowns. It lost the Cy-Hawk game despite blocking two punts and getting three takeaways as its quarterback was booed repeatedly in his home stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s weather-delayed win over Nevada

The Iowa football team downed Nevada, 27-0, in a game that took seven hours. The Wolf Pack and Hawkeyes fought through three lightning delays that lasted over four hours at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes’ offense looked better against the Wolf Pack, scoring 27 points. Iowa scored more points in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball defeats Northern Iowa, prepares for Big Ten play

Iowa Volleyball closed out the Hawkeye Invitational at Xtream Arena on Saturday by sweeping the University of Northern Iowa. In their first meeting since 2003, the Hawkeyes and Panthers came into the match undefeated at the Hawkeye Invitational —both squads defeated South Dakota State University and the University of North Florida on Friday. Through three matches this weekend, Iowa did not drop a set.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Daily Iowan

Watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores his first career touchdown

True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. Johnson took a handoff from senior quarterback Spencer Petras at the Nevada 40-yard line, broke two tackles, and ran all the way to the end zone. The Hawkeyes’ took possession of the ball at...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer downed by Wisconsin to open Big Ten play

The Iowa soccer team suffered a 3-1 defeat to the visiting Wisconsin Badgers on Friday night at the Iowa Soccer Complex to open Big Ten Play. Three Wisconsin goals in the first five minutes of the second half propelled the Badgers to victory. The Hawkeyes got off to a fast...
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball sweeps doubleheader, opens home schedule 2-0

Iowa volleyball swept its opening home slate at Xtream Arena on Friday, winning both matches of a doubleheader against South Dakota State and North Florida at the Hawkeye Invitational. In the sixth all-time meeting between Iowa and SDSU, the Hawkeyes swept the Jackrabbits, 25-23, 25-15, and 25-22. Iowa now leads...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa offense gets help with return of key WR for Week 3, per report

Iowa’s offense has been much maligned to start the season, but the Hawkeyes will get a nice boost in Week 3. According to reports from Adam Rittenberg and Meghan McKeown, the Hawkeyes will get wide receiver Nico Ragaini back on the field in Week 3. Ragaini was the team’s 3rd-leading receiver in 2021 with 331 receiving yards and a touchdown.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa soccer vs. Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s soccer team took on the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. With Iowa leading in the first half, 1-0, the Badgers cam back in the second half and won with a score of, 3-1. The Hawkeyes will play Michigan State on Thursday,...
IOWA CITY, IA
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
SIOUX CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event

A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Unhoused residents deserve to be heard

The City of Dubuque recently changed its policy on how police interact with and evict unhoused people from their encampments or other housing structures. It is troublesome to think how this policy could spread and cause negative effects for unhoused populations in other towns in Iowa. Before the onset of...
DUBUQUE, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
Daily Iowan

Commercial airlines struggle with increasing flight demand, lack of pilots

As a national pilot shortage sweeps across the country, Iowa’s commercial airports are also searching for more aviators. Smaller, regional airports, like the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, decreased the number of flights it runs, limiting access to travel for local Iowans. Recently, American Airlines stopped its service...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

