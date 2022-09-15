Read full article on original website
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Protein-eating cancer cells can be made to starve themselves, research is showing
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna have joined forces to try to understand what causes cancer cells to survive so efficiently by eating protein, according to a press release published Friday. The work could open new doors to treating cancer by starving its cells.
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Dad Of 3 Who Believed He Had A ‘Sinus Infection’ Develops ‘Nasty Goiter’ In His Neck Which Surgeons Thought Was Benign: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Marketing professional Randy Kreill, 60, went through thyroid cancer back in 2004 and it “turned his world upside down.”. Like many cancer survivors out there, it took an actual life-threatening diagnosis to change his outlook on life, and Randy was admittedly already striving for a bit of a slow-down.
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
