Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Apology Sunday
Weeks after BYU issued an apology for fan behavior at a women's volleyball game, the University of Oregon did the same after Saturday's football game vs. the Cougars. A segment of Ducks fans could reportedly be heard chanting "F--- the Mormons" after Oregon grabbed an early lead. The school issued...
Oregon Issues Apology for Students’ Vulgar Chant at Game vs. BYU
A video surfaced online that showed the student section screaming an offensive chant.
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
University of Oregon apologizes to BYU fans for offensive chant
The University of Oregon and its official student section have issued an apology for some fans using a profanity-laced chant during their home game against BYU on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU delivers classy gesture to Oregon to honor player who passed away
BYU contributed a touching gesture to Oregon before their game on Saturday, as the Cougars placed a bouquet of flowers by the 4-yard line in memory of Ducks tight end Spencer Webb. Webb was set to enter his fifth season with the Ducks, and was going to wear uniform No....
Tri-City Herald
BYU Players to Watch vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 12 BYU Cougars are heading to Autzen Stadium this weekend to face the No.25 Oregon Ducks in an exciting top 25 matchup. With talent coming in from both teams this game will be one that is won by execution and the will to win. The Ducks are looking...
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in Pac-12 opener at Washington State
The Oregon Ducks opened as touchdown favorites in their Pac-12 opener at Washington State. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) opened as 6.5-point favorites against the Cougars (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m. PT, FOX) at Martin Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 6. Oregon is 2-1 against...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon Ducks hosting 2 of nation's best 2024 quarterbacks this weekend
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks face a major test this weekend, as Dan Lanning's "progrum" hosts No. 12 BYU in a big-time matchup of West region powerhouses. Traditionally, college football programs make it a point to invite top prospects to their most noteworthy games and this weekend is no exception for ...
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star quarterback commit, shows off impressive arm talent on touchdown passes
In a highly-anticipated Michigan high school football match-up between Detroit King and Cass Tech, a predictable star helped put the first points on the board. King quarterback Dante Moore, an Oregon Ducks pledge and Sports Illustrated's No. 1 overall prospect, threw an impressive deep ball to his ...
kezi.com
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klcc.org
Hundreds get Omicron booster shot at LCPH's walk-in clinic ahead of the weekend
Today (9/16) was a particularly busy day for staff working Lane County Public Health's walk-in clinic at the Valley River Center. Some people waited up to two hours to get the Omicron COVID booster shot that became available earlier this week. KLCC's Brian Bull was there and had this report from the scene:
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
UO board of trustees approves authorization of land swap with city of Eugene to build new football indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees authorized a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the school’s athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board of trustees approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Comments / 2