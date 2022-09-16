ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Perception of KC Chiefs schedule starting to change

When the 2022 regular season began, the Kansas City Chiefs were immediately labeled as one of the franchises that would have a tougher hill to climb than others. That’s to be understood given that they are one of the league’s most successful franchises year to year. Every first-place team automatically faces a difficult schedule based on the previous year’s records, and the Chiefs were given what they always are.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
7 biggest takeaways from Packers’ win over Bears in Week 2

Following the Green Bay Packers’ bounce-back victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 2, what are the top seven takeaways?. Like they always have under head coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers put a poor performance behind them and bounced back the following week. Green Bay couldn’t afford...
GREEN BAY, WI
Former Chiefs players, fans react to Bosa’s “dirty” hit on Mahomes

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans and former players let their opinions know after Joey Bosa’s questionable hit on Patrick Mahomes. The NFL’s Thursday Night Football opener on Amazon Prime featured major injury storylines, before, during, and after the game. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest injury scare was when quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped after a low blow from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa in the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 NFL QBs who played like they should be benched in Week 2

These three quarterbacks had bench-worthy performances in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The NFL has entered its second week of the 2022 season. Last week featured some exciting finishes, thanks in part to solid performances from the quarterbacks starting under center. The same could be said in Week 2, as Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Flacco led the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively, to comeback victories.
NFL
Ozzie Albies injury isn’t Braves biggest concern heading into the playoffs

Despite losing Ozzie Albies for the regular season in his first game back from injury, the Braves have bigger concerns. The Atlanta Braves just got their second baseman Ozzie Albies back from an injury before he immediately was sidelined again. Though this is concerning, it may not be their worst situation, as the Braves have Vaughn Grissom in tow.
MLB
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
Albert Pujols watch: Cardinals change entire lineup to aid chase for 700

Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
