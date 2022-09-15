ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jackson, OH

Pregame primer: MVAC clash headlines Game of the Week

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAzTa_0hxMKlSy00

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the top teams in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference will collide on Friday night.

Lowellville will battle Jackson-Milton in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Rockets and Blue Jays.

The Rockets and the Blue Jays have split their last six meetings.

