Norwalk police investigating death of infant
NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
Shelton's Holy Trinity looks to grow post-COVID
SHELTON — For Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, the pandemic brought with it a spike in enrollment. That all changed this school year, however, as enrollment slid with the COVID restrictions lifted. “We had a great influx of students due to the way we were able to enact COVID protocols,...
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
West Hartford police: Child may have fallen from third-floor window
WEST HARTFORD — A child was hospitalized Saturday with injuries from what police say might have been a fall from a third-floor window on Farmington Avenue. Police said they responded to an address on Farmington Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured child. According to...
Police investigate gunshot at Shelton firehouse, firefighter suspended
SHELTON — One Pine Rock Park firefighter has been suspended pending results of a police investigation into a gun being fired inside the fire house earlier this month, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said no one was injured in the Sept. 8 incident, and the...
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
In New Haven, two developers present plans for Strong School site in Fair Haven
NEW HAVEN — After 12 years of the former Strong School sitting vacant on Grand Avenue in Fair Haven — and several previous attempts to redevelop it — there’s hope that it finally may get new use as a mix of market rate apartments and affordable housing.
In Photos: ‘Nutcracker’ hopefuls audition in Stamford for CT Ballet
STAMFORD — “Nutcracker” hopefuls gathered at Connecticut Ballet Center in Stamford Sunday. Girls ages 4 through 16 auditioned for roles in Connecticut Ballet’s annual holiday ballet performance, which will feature special guests from American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet. “The Nutcracker” will be performed...
New Haven gets $25 million grant to prevent flooding at Union Station, nearby areas
NEW HAVEN — The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the city $25.1 million to assist its effort to build “a wall, a pipe and a pump” to prevent flooding at Union Station and nearby areas, officials announced Monday. The city and the state will add approximately $10...
State police: At least one injured in alleged hit-and-run crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash on Route 8 North in Shelton late Friday, according to state police. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany, along with firefighters and emergency medical technicians, responded to the crash around 11:34 p.m., Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said in an email.
Windsor man killed in Route 72 motorcycle crash in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. At around 2:50 p.m., the man was driving his motorcycle east on Route 72 in the left lane when he struck a guardrail barrier off the left side near Exit 3, state police said in a news release Monday morning. State police said it was not known why the motorcyclist crashed.
Looking Back by George Albano
The first intra-city clash of the high school fall sports season took place in Week 1 as the Brien McMahon and Norwalk High field hockey teams played to a scoreless tie at Sam Testa Field. It was the second game for both teams after the Senators nipped Danbury 2-1 in their opener, while the Bears fell to Stamford 3-2. But neither team lit up the scoreboard a few days later as goalies Shannon O’Malley of NHS and Sam Bardos of McMahon each posted shutouts as the intra-city rivals battled for 60 minutes of regulation and another 10 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family
CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
Pathfinders closes on Deer Lake with Boy Scouts for $4.75 million, work not yet done
KILLINGWORTH — The scene at Deer Lake Friday morning was very different from last January when wind whipped up from the icy lagoon and the mood was “despairing.”. Visitors Friday were in the mood to celebrate what officials called a “Hail Mary” — the closing of the $4.75 million deal between the Boy Scouts and Pathfinders, the local nonprofit group dedicated to outdoor programming, which now owns Deer Lake.
Hartford fire chief: Apartment fire displaces entire complex
HARTFORD — A fire that erupted Saturday inside an apartment complex on Wethersfield Avenue has displaced everyone who lives in the building, the fire department said. Firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. to the complex at 823 Wethersfield Ave., located in the city's South End, and encountered flames on the second floor, forcing residents to evacuate, District Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. said. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to just one apartment, he added.
Two rescued from burning duplex in Hartford's Blue Hills neighborhood
HARTFORD — Firefighters rescued two people Sunday afternoon from a burning duplex in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood, officials said. Crews responded shortly after 4:15 p.m. to a multifamily home on the 300 block of Blue Hills Avenue for a report of a fire in the building, according to Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr.
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
Self-storage site coming to Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue
SHELTON — A self-storage facility has been approved for property off Bridgeport Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the major modification to an already existing Planned Development District at 445 Access Road to construct a three-story building. The new building and parking area will...
Carbone scores 2 goals, assists 2 others for Trumbull field hockey
Senior Maura Carbone had a hand in four second-half goals as visiting Trumbull defeated Fairfield Warde, 4-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at Tetreau/Davis Field. Carbone scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Eagles overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit. Alyssa Russo scored Warde’s goal eight minutes...
Dog recovering after rescued from Norwalk house fire
NORWALK — A dog has been released from a veterinary hospital after being rescued from a France Street house fire. The 2-year-old dog, Ella, was the only one inside when the Norwalk Fire Department responded to the kitchen fire on Sept. 9. Edward McCabe, chief of operations for the...
