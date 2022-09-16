After we spent the offseason hyping up what figured to be a widely competitive AFC race, through two weeks, it once again feels like a two-team battle between Kansas City and Buffalo. The Chiefs are 2-0 following a come-from-behind victory over the Chargers on Thursday night, and the Bills can join them with a win over an overmatched Titans team on Monday. Meanwhile, the rest of last season’s AFC playoff field is a combined 2-7, and an unproven Dolphins squad is the conference’s only other team with a winning record.

