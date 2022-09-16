GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz is not normally a sports bettor, but when an online betting app offered him eight free $25 bets, he took them up. As he explains, there's a reason why he doesn't gamble on sports and this weekend proved it. The only two bets he won were on a certain team that he reluctantly is willing to offer his thanks to for winning him some money.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO