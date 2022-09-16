ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Delivery: Fitz gives sports betting a try and college football plays a cruel trick

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz is not normally a sports bettor, but when an online betting app offered him eight free $25 bets, he took them up. As he explains, there's a reason why he doesn't gamble on sports and this weekend proved it. The only two bets he won were on a certain team that he reluctantly is willing to offer his thanks to for winning him some money.
MANHATTAN, KS
Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks

The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
LOUISVILLE, KY
