Read full article on original website
Related
Crossover Podcast: Ole Miss is 3-0 with a bullet...and a quarterback
David Johnson and Ben Garrett break down the Rebels 3-0 start and what it might mean the rest of the way. And they declare the QB battle to be pretty much over...
The latest highlights and stats from Carolina's commitments
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Daily Delivery: Fitz gives sports betting a try and college football plays a cruel trick
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz is not normally a sports bettor, but when an online betting app offered him eight free $25 bets, he took them up. As he explains, there's a reason why he doesn't gamble on sports and this weekend proved it. The only two bets he won were on a certain team that he reluctantly is willing to offer his thanks to for winning him some money.
Louisville lands a commitment from Miami WR Cataurus Hicks
The University of Louisville football recruiting Class of 2023 grew by one on Sunday night. Coming off an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday night, Miami Central High School wide receiver Cataurus Hicks committed to the Cardinals. Hicks had 10 total scholarship offers but is an unranked prospect who is having a big senior season at Miami Central.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0