Canelo Alvarez scores another decision win over Gennady Golovkin: Round-by-round analysis
Round-by-round analysis of Canelo Alvarez's unanimous decision win over rival Gennady Golovkin in their third meeting.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Jermall Charlo's Trainer is Still Hoping For Golovkin vs. Charlo Unification
Spending the better part of his 2022 schedule sequestered on the sidelines wasn't exactly in the plans for Jermall Charlo. The WBC middleweight belt holder and former two-division champion, was originally scheduled to return to the ring this past June, in a homecoming bout against Maciej Sulecki. Yet, in the...
Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight
Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing. But leaving it late was the theme of...
Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE RESULTS: Stream, TV channel as Alvarez faces Golovkin in Las Vegas – latest updates
CANELO ALVAREZ takes on Gennady Golovkin tonight for the third time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The first bout ended in a draw, the second in an Alvarez win, and tonight, Golovkin will be looking to settle the score in style. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH...
Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday
Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
Alvarez v Golovkin III: 'Canelo' vows to stop challenger inside distance in Las Vegas
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Sunday, 18 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app from 05:00 BST. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is wary of the threat posed by "intelligent" Gennady Golovkin but plans to win their trilogy bout this weekend inside 12 rounds.
Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 ‘Prelims’ live video stream
One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) meets Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO) in a trilogy bout for the undisputed WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.
Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?
September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin odds, picks and predictions
In a 12-round championship bout for the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight belts, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Alvarez vs. Golovkin odds, with expert boxing picks and predictions. The Pay-Per-View...
Canelo vs. GGG 3 odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more
Canelo Alvarez -550 Gennadiy Golovkin +370. Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision +105. Gennady Golovkin by Decision or Technical Decision +750. Gennady Golovkin to Win by Disqualification +10000. Gennady Golovkin to Win by Unanimous Decision +1200. Gennady Golovkin to Win by Split Decision +2000. Gennady Golovkin to Win by...
