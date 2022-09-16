ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight

Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing. But leaving it late was the theme of...
Gennady Golovkin
MMAmania.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday

Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
MMAmania.com

Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 ‘Prelims’ live video stream

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) meets Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO) in a trilogy bout for the undisputed WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.
The Ringer

Week 2 Top 5 Bets

After starting the season 4-1 last week, Raheem Palmer is back to give out his five best bets for Week 2 and share his favorite teaser legs.
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?

September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...
MMAmania.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

Canelo Alvarez -550 Gennadiy Golovkin +370. Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision +105. Gennady Golovkin by Decision or Technical Decision +750. Gennady Golovkin to Win by Disqualification +10000. Gennady Golovkin to Win by Unanimous Decision +1200. Gennady Golovkin to Win by Split Decision +2000. Gennady Golovkin to Win by...
The Ringer

