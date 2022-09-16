If Aaron Judge had hit 59 home runs through 146 team games for any franchise other than the New York Yankees, what would the discourse be? Would he be heaped with universal praise, or would we still be hearing comparisons to Shohei Ohtani in a last-ditch effort to find something, anything he doesn’t do well? “Sure, Judge has lapped Ohtani in WAR, but … can he guzzle 74 hot dogs in a ten-minute period? Well, then, he’s no Joey Chestnut!”

BRONX, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO