Thrilled schoolgirl, eight, reveals how she was left 'crying with joy' after Kate picked her out from the Sandringham crowd to place her Corgi toy tribute to the Queen among the carpet of flowers

By Tom Pyman, Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

This is the sweet moment an eight-year-old was left 'crying with joy' as Princess Kate picked her from the Sandringham crowd to place her Corgi toy tribute to the Queen among the carpet of flowers.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, was yesterday at the late monarch's Norfolk residence looking at the sea of tributes to the Queen and chatting to crowds with husband William.

She spotted and spoke to schoolgirl Elizabeth Sulkovska, who was clutching a bouquet of flowers and a corgi teddy, and invited her to walk alongside her to leave her own personal gift to Her Majesty.

The eight-year-old sobbed and had tears in her eyes as she recalled the moment: 'I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, "Where do you think we should lay the flowers?" and I said "We should put them there".'

Elizabeth's headteacher, Gregory Hill from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, added: 'Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen. It's just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.'

Mr Hill said that the death of the Queen has also 'touched a young generation.'

He said: 'The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven't experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her.'

Princess Kate and William - who will visit an army training centre in Surrey later today to meet troops taking part in the funeral arrangements - had both noticed a Paddington Bear tribute that pupils from Howard Hill Junior School had made and said that the logo on the badge was the same as their school uniform.

With King Charles III enjoying a much-deserved rest at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire yesterday, the rest of his family took up the mantle - with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, hugging mourners in Manchester and Princess Anne visiting Glasgow.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, was at the late monarch's Norfolk residence looking at the sea of tributes to the Queen with husband William. She also spoke to crowds and spotted schoolgirl Elizabeth Sulkovska, eight, clutching a bouquet of flowers and a corgi teddy
The eight-year-old, who was in the crowd with friends, was then chosen by Kate to walk up to the sea of tributes and lay her own among them
The Princess of Wales, carrying a bouquet, guides young Elizabeth over to where she can leave a stuffed corgi toy 
Catherine, the Princess of Wales talks to and comforts Elizabeth as she views the flowers left in tribute to the Queen 
The eight-year-old sobbed and had tears in her eyes as she recalled the moment: 'I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, "Where do you think we should lay the flowers?" and I said "We should put them there".'
 During the Sandringham visit with her husband William, Kate was asked by Jo from Norfolk how her children Louis, Charlotte and George were coping after losing their great-grandmother
One well-wisher, Gemma Schultz, spoke to William after he noticed her baby wearing a top with Paddington on it and commented about the bear's popularity following the Queen's skit with the marmalade sandwich-loving character for her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June 
The Prince joked: 'I was saying, I think Paddington might have knocked the Corgi off the top spot now. The Corgis won't take that very well.'
The Prince and Princess of Wales inspecting flowers left by well-wishers outside Sandringham in Norfolk this afternoon  
The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked well-wishers at Sandringham this afternoon in a post on their Twitter account 

William and Kate, both 40, began yesterday's visit by stepping out of a dark Range Rover near to the estate's historic Norwich Gates where they warmly greeted by huge crowds who had waited behind metal barriers to see them.

One well-wisher, Gemma Schultz, spoke to William after he noticed her baby wearing a top with Paddington on it and commented about the bear's popularity following the Queen's skit with the marmalade sandwich-loving character for her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June.

The Prince joked: 'I was saying, I think Paddington might have knocked the Corgi off the top spot now. The Corgis won't take that very well.'

Following the discussion, Gemma told BBC News that William and Kate were 'nice and genuine people', adding: 'We spoke to William and we spoke to Kate, they both said about his little outfits, how nice they were... All the things that they are doing for everyone is just so nice.'

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who stayed for almost an hour, chatting to royal fans young and old, looked deep in thought as they read the messages on the sea of floral tributes that have been left behind at the gates to the royal residence.

William told a woman waiting in the crowds that yesterday's procession was 'very difficult' and 'brought back a few memories' of walking behind his mother Diana's coffin, before - close to tears - saying to her: 'Don't cry now, you'll start me off'.

William was also heard telling a mourner the Queen was 'everyone's grandmother', and saying Prince George, nine, understood that she had died but Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, less so. Meanwhile, Kate told a woman she would burst into tears if she read too many sympathy cards.

Fran Morgan, 62, spoke to Kate as she and William spoke to the vast crowd that had come to see them at Sandringham, the Queen's estate in Norfolk. Recalling their conversation, Mrs Morgan said: 'She said she couldn't believe how many cards and flowers there were. But she also said: ''I can't read them all or I would cry''.'

One visitor who missed the entire visit was three-month old Eddie Shakespeare who fell asleep just as the Royal couple arrived.

His mother Maisie, 27, from Cambridgeshire, said: 'I was going to wake him up and show him to Kate, but I didn't have the heart. She thanked me for coming and said that all the sympathy meant a lot to her and William. I'm glad I came, but as for Eddie, I'll just have to tell him about it when he's older!'

Kate was pictured speaking to a mother and her young child in the crowd as she met mourners at Sandringham yesterday 
William also spoke to crowd members, telling them that it was a hard time for the family and had reminded him of his mother's 1997 death. Pictured: William speaks to the schoolchildren Kate also met 
Kate chats to a member of the crowd who had gathered to meet her and Prince William outside Sandringham in Norfolk 
A small baby looks on with a look of concern as the Princess of Wales chats with people in the crowd at Sandringham 
Kate points to something in the distance - as a young girl copies her - during her walkabout in Norfolk this afternoon 
Prince William smiles as he speaks to a mother and her infant son who have come to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William gestures as he speaks to a young woman, clutching a baby, as the crowds assemble at Sandringham
Royal fans scrambled to take photographs and record the historic moment as the new Princess of Wales greeted members of the public outside Sandringham Estate today
Kate clutches onto flowers as she and a royal fan share a smile together as she joined her husband to greet members of the public at Sandringham House today
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, view floral tributes placed outside the Sandringham Estate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales told a well-wisher she would burst into tears if she read too many sympathy cards
The Prince of Wales told a woman at Sandringham today that yesterday's procession was 'very difficult' and had reminded him of walking behind his mother Diana's coffin
Kate chatting to mourners while carrying several bouquets of flowers. Hundreds have piled up at the estate in recent days 
The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted those in attendance at Sandringham House as they looked over the assembled tributes and shared their memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II
Royal fans of all ages were treated to an appearance by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham House
Kate greets an excited royal superfan who had come to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales with her family today
Kate and William warmly grabbed outstretched hands, accepted bouquets of flowers and spoke with those who had patiently waited hours to meet them 
Prince William gently touches Kate's back as they inspect the sea of flowers left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William cuts a forlorn figure as he looks over the swathes of bouquets left at the gates of Sandringham House

In Manchester, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, met Josh, a young mourner who was waiting to see her with his mother, Sue.

Recounting the moment they met, Sue said: 'She just said ''nice to meet you, do you want me to take your flowers?'' Then Josh said ''can I have a hug?''. They hugged, then he asked for a photo. The bouquet is signed from Josh but it's got my name on it as well.'

Asked what the moment felt like, Josh - who is non-verbal - replied: 'Happy.'

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, the Princess Royal chatted to crowds outside Glasgow City Chambers. Handed a bouquet by a young girl, she said: 'They’re not for me are they?' to which the girl replied, 'They're for you'. Anne, clearly touched, took the flowers and thanked her.

The Royal Family are preparing to lay their beloved mother and grandmother to rest on Monday in a state funeral.

King Charles will lead Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to Wellington Arch from Westminster Abbey, with Prince William and Harry behind.

Other royals will follow by car for the funeral conducted by the Dean of Westminster.

The Queen: All you need to know following her passing and a look back at her 70-year reign

Cindy Goodreau
3d ago

That is so precious. I may be American but Im proud I can say Real Kings, Queens, Prince's, Princesses are real in my life time. The Tradition is The Most Honorable and Worth Cherrishing ✨ 💛 """""" GOD SAVED THE QUEEN""

