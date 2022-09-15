Read full article on original website
Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
Maine woman accused of trafficking after police find $25,000 worth of suspected fentanyl
BAILEYVILLE (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been accused of selling drugs after police say they found over $25,000 worth of suspected fentanyl inside her Baileyville home. MDEA agents say they arrested 65-year-old Lisa Malone on Tuesday and charged her with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and trafficking in schedule W drugs.
Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There’s Only One Small Catch.
These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
