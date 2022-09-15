ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Mover Asia: Ether Tumbles Below $1.5K; Ethereum Merge May Ding Demand for Chips, but Semiconductor Stocks Could Still Be a Good Buy

By Sam Reynolds, James Rubin
CoinDesk
 3 days ago
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Regains $19K and Ether Rises as FOMC Meeting Nears

Bitcoin and ether took different paths on Monday, with bitcoin declining and ether going higher. Bitcoin (BTC) was up 0.30% on strong daily volume. The price fluctuated widely throughout the day as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap at one point fell below $19,000. A sharp drop of 3.47% took place during the 02:00 UTC (6 a.m. ET) hour but prices reversed course as U.S. markets opened. The decline occurred on six times the average trading volume and implies an overreaction to the downside that was subsequently corrected. There was little in the way of economic data reports that could account for the decline.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Goldman's Bullish Stance on 'Real Bond Yield' Spells Bad News for Crypto

The U.S. inflation-indexed bond yield has surged by 100 basis points (bps) since early August, causing renewed jitters in risky assets, including cryptocurrencies. And to the dismay of bitcoin (BTC) bulls, the so-called real yield is likely to rise even further in the coming months. On Friday, Goldman Sachs (GS)...
STOCKS
UPI News

Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89,...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops to 3-Month Low as Crypto Traders Turn to Fed

Price Point: Bitcoin slid to a three-month low of under $19,000, as traders prep for this week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Ethereum Merge hype has definitely faded. Market Moves: Goldman Sachs is keeping a close eye on rising inflation-linked bond yields, and Omkar Godbole writes that the trend could be worrying for bitcoin.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Why Russia Isn’t Relying on Crypto to Evade Sanctions

Days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Western states, led by the U.S. and European Union, levied vast sanctions on the Russian economy, hoping to drive Moscow into an economic crisis that would prompt a military retreat. Yet within a matter of days, U.S. officials and...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today

Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Bitdeer Bought Physical Safety Vault Le Freeport for Over $28M: Report

Crypto miner Bitdeer Technologies has bought a maximum security physical safety vault, Le Freeport, for S$40 million ($28.4 million), Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bitdeer, which is backed by crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, bought the Singapore-based vault in July, the report said. Le Freeport is a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars, from shareholders led by Swiss art dealer and founder Yves Bouvier, according to the report.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B

Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Adobe, Boeing and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. FedEx – Shares of the delivery giant slid about 21.4% after the company preannounced disappointing results for the recent quarter, citing weakness in global shipment volumes, and several Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock. CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects the economy to enter a "worldwide recession" on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. FedEx dragged its peers UPS and XPO Logistics down about 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum

The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
MARKETS
NBC News

U.S. consumer watchdog plans to regulate ‘buy-now, pay-later’ companies

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) plans to start regulating “buy-now, pay-later” (BNPL) companies like Klarna and Affirm Holdings due to worries their fast-growing financing products are harming consumers, the agency said on Thursday. The watchdog, which does not currently oversee BNPL companies or products, will issue...
ECONOMY
CNBC

U.S. dollar pares earlier gains as markets brace for hefty Fed rate hike

The dollar traded within narrow ranges against major currencies on Monday, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week. The Fed is likely to deliver another hefty interest rate hike. The dollar traded within narrow ranges against major currencies on Monday, ahead of a slew of central bank...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

DeFi Trader Nets Over $500K by Using DEX GMX to Manipulate Avalanche Token

A savvy crypto trader deployed millions of dollars to manipulate the prices of Avalanche’s AVAX tokens on the decentralized exchange GMX, taking up to $700,000 in profits by using a strategy that exploited a basic loophole. GMX, like other decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, relies on smart contracts to match...
MARKETS

