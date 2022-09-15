First Mover Asia: Ether Tumbles Below $1.5K; Ethereum Merge May Ding Demand for Chips, but Semiconductor Stocks Could Still Be a Good Buy

Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Regains $19K and Ether Rises as FOMC Meeting Nears
Bitcoin and ether took different paths on Monday, with bitcoin declining and ether going higher. Bitcoin (BTC) was up 0.30% on strong daily volume. The price fluctuated widely throughout the day as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap at one point fell below $19,000. A sharp drop of 3.47% took place during the 02:00 UTC (6 a.m. ET) hour but prices reversed course as U.S. markets opened. The decline occurred on six times the average trading volume and implies an overreaction to the downside that was subsequently corrected. There was little in the way of economic data reports that could account for the decline.
CoinDesk
Goldman's Bullish Stance on 'Real Bond Yield' Spells Bad News for Crypto
The U.S. inflation-indexed bond yield has surged by 100 basis points (bps) since early August, causing renewed jitters in risky assets, including cryptocurrencies. And to the dismay of bitcoin (BTC) bulls, the so-called real yield is likely to rise even further in the coming months. On Friday, Goldman Sachs (GS)...
Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89,...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Slide in Weekend Trading; Did Ethereum Pick the Wrong Time to Merge?
Prices: Ether sinks to its lowest level since July; bitcoin and major altcoins tumble as investors await the latest U.S. central bank interest rate decision. Insights: The Ethereum Merge's timing may have been less than ideal. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops to 3-Month Low as Crypto Traders Turn to Fed
Price Point: Bitcoin slid to a three-month low of under $19,000, as traders prep for this week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Ethereum Merge hype has definitely faded. Market Moves: Goldman Sachs is keeping a close eye on rising inflation-linked bond yields, and Omkar Godbole writes that the trend could be worrying for bitcoin.
The Fed may 'just get it over with' by raising rates as much as 100 basis points at the next meeting and then hiking one more time, says market bull Ed Yardeni
The Fed could "just get it over with" by lifting rates 100 basis points this month and then hiking one more time, according to Ed Yardeni. The market bull suggested the Fed may decide to frontload its rate hikes to tackle inflation more aggressively. Markets are pricing in an 84%...
CoinDesk
Why Russia Isn’t Relying on Crypto to Evade Sanctions
Days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Western states, led by the U.S. and European Union, levied vast sanctions on the Russian economy, hoping to drive Moscow into an economic crisis that would prompt a military retreat. Yet within a matter of days, U.S. officials and...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
Motley Fool
Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today
Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNBC
Hong Kong tech leads losses in Asia; China cuts rates ahead of Fed, Bank of Japan meetings this week
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday ahead of major central bank meetings this week. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 0.89% lower in the final hour of trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 1.93%. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.14% to 2,355.66 and the Kosdaq was 2.35% lower at 751.91.
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Bitdeer Bought Physical Safety Vault Le Freeport for Over $28M: Report
Crypto miner Bitdeer Technologies has bought a maximum security physical safety vault, Le Freeport, for S$40 million ($28.4 million), Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bitdeer, which is backed by crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, bought the Singapore-based vault in July, the report said. Le Freeport is a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars, from shareholders led by Swiss art dealer and founder Yves Bouvier, according to the report.
CoinDesk
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Adobe, Boeing and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. FedEx – Shares of the delivery giant slid about 21.4% after the company preannounced disappointing results for the recent quarter, citing weakness in global shipment volumes, and several Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock. CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects the economy to enter a "worldwide recession" on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. FedEx dragged its peers UPS and XPO Logistics down about 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively.
CoinDesk
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum
The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
U.S. consumer watchdog plans to regulate ‘buy-now, pay-later’ companies
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) plans to start regulating “buy-now, pay-later” (BNPL) companies like Klarna and Affirm Holdings due to worries their fast-growing financing products are harming consumers, the agency said on Thursday. The watchdog, which does not currently oversee BNPL companies or products, will issue...
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
CNBC
U.S. dollar pares earlier gains as markets brace for hefty Fed rate hike
The dollar traded within narrow ranges against major currencies on Monday, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week. The Fed is likely to deliver another hefty interest rate hike. The dollar traded within narrow ranges against major currencies on Monday, ahead of a slew of central bank...
China raises holdings of Treasuries in July, Japan cuts holdings -Treasury data
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China increased its holdings of Treasuries in July for the first time in eight months, while Japan reduced its U.S. government debt load, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday.
CoinDesk
DeFi Trader Nets Over $500K by Using DEX GMX to Manipulate Avalanche Token
A savvy crypto trader deployed millions of dollars to manipulate the prices of Avalanche’s AVAX tokens on the decentralized exchange GMX, taking up to $700,000 in profits by using a strategy that exploited a basic loophole. GMX, like other decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, relies on smart contracts to match...
