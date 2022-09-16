ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Is Still Struggling to Recover Jobs Lost During Pandemic

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2by7UH_0hxMKEX700

While the United States has regained all the jobs it lost early in the pandemic, New York City is lagging behind.

According to the most recent employment data, the city is still missing 176,000 jobs, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. That’s the slowest recovery of any major metro area in the country—and it’s affecting the hospitality and retail sectors more than any others.

“The real damage here is that many of the industries with the most accessible jobs are the ones that are still struggling to fully recover,” Jonathan Bowles, the executive director of the Center for an Urban Future think tank, told the Times .

Despite New York being abuzz in a way it hasn’t been since the early days of 2020, groups that helped the hospitality and retail businesses thrive haven’t yet come back fully, including international tourists, business travelers and commuters. Because of that, jobs like office cleaner and bartender are still seeing overall losses. In fact, Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union told the Times that there are 1,250 fewer office cleaners in the city compared with before the pandemic.

And even this summer, in places like hotels and restaurants , job growth slowed compared with just a year ago, according to an analysis cited in The New York Times . In contrast, the technology, health care and finance sectors all saw employment increase.

Because of the job losses, some former employees from the hospitality and retail industries are hoping to transition into roles in other sectors where they can work remotely. Others have gone back to school with the hopes of attaining advanced degrees.

Some, however, have been able to restart their previous jobs, and are happy to be back in the business. “I’m excited to be going back to work, getting back to my normal life and becoming more stable,” Ilialy Santos, a room attendant at the Paramount Hotel in Times Square, told the newspaper. Her hotel is just reopening this month after closing in March 2020, giving her the chance to return.

As tourism and travel continue to rebound, hopefully that becomes the case for more and more workers who are itching to get back to their former employers.

More from Robb Report

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Lavish Condo in New York’s Iconic Plaza Hotel Just Hit the Market for $8 Million

Forget holidaying at the Plaza. Now you can live there. In 2005, the New York City icon closed for a $400 million redesign that would make it part hotel and part condominium. The esteemed Fifth Avenue address—which famously welcomed guests like the Beatles, Christian Dior and Frank Lloyd Wright—reopened three years later in 2008 with 181 new private residences. One of these coveted apartments has just hit the market for $8 million, and it comes with more than just a doorman.  Located on the 13th floor of the distinguished building, private residence 1303 was designed by interior decorator (and Olympic skier)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Reta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNBC

These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.

New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside The Invisible Collection’s New Design Showroom in NYC

Founded in 2016, The Invisible Collection is the brainchild of founders Anna Zaoui, Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, and Lily Froehlicher. They were inspired to create an e-commerce platform that highlighted designs from both established and up-and-coming designers from all around the world that everyone could have access to. The exceptionally curated selection of bespoke products are made using exceptional craftsmanship and materiality, all with a sustainable edge.  After opening showrooms in London and Paris, as well as pop-ups in the Hamptons, Los Angeles and Aspen, The Invisible Collection has officially landed in New York with its permanent showroom on the Upper East Side:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy