Weight Loss

Sheryl Underwood's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Splash News

All eyes were on Sheryl Underwood in The Talk‘s Season 13 promo videos, as the 58-year-old comedian has shocked everyone with her dramatic weight loss transformation! Sheryl, who is in her twelfth season of the show, stunned fans with her remarkable slimmed down appearance, which is a result of a super-impressive 90 lbs. weight loss which has been achieved over the past year and a half! Wow!

The Talk co-host confessed that she initially embarked on her life-changing weight loss journey after receiving some bad news from her doctor, during which time her weight was between 230 lbs. and 250 lbs., and also after seeking inspiration from her colleagues, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales, who were also embarking on their own health journeys at the same time!

"I'm watching my colleagues concentrate on their health and wellness, so I had to join in and work on myself," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm glad that everybody gets to see the transformation and there's more to come," she teased.

Sheryl also opened up about what has been described as her wake-up call in an interview with People, recalling a particularly eye-opening visit to her doctor. "My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women. I really wanted to get ahead of it," she confessed, before saying that her first step was to start taking care of her digestive health by taking Metamucil, which aims to clear the gut and heal the digestive tract, and then tackling the rest.

We’re glad to hear that Sheryl also spilled some of her weight loss secrets, telling People that she got Wegovy injections to help suppress her appetite, which alongside good portion control and other healthy habits, meant that she didn’t actually need to get the bariatric surgery she was once secretly considering! Wow!

"Definitely getting more sleep," Sheryl said was one of the biggest and most important changes. "Drinking more water. I'm eating fruits and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy. I'm getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries, and also getting more fiber in my diet with fiber supplements," she added. And of course, as life is all about balance, Sheryl revealed that she also indulges in fast food when she craves it too! "If I have a taste for McDonald's or Burger King or something like that, now I can eat the equivalent of less than a Happy Meal. And I'm not starving," she confessed. Keep doing what you're doing Sheryl, because it's clearly working!

