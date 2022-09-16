Bobby Berk’s New (& Affordable!) Home Collection at QVC Is Here to Give Your Home a Stylish Upgrade

SheKnows Jennifer Ciminillo Design

It’s (almost) officially fall. That means it’s time to swap out our summer decor for things more seasonal. Now is the best time to snag some new home decor because Bobby Berk just launched a new home collection at QVC. The new collection offers bedding, headboards, baskets, and storage solutions to help you upgrade your dwelling. Each item gives your space a “stylish, youthful spirit.”

Berk is known for hosting Netflix’s Queer Eye and having a great eye for design. This collection showcases Berk’s love of design and the belief that “a happy home can mean a happy life.” Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts.

Set of 2 Rattan Baskets With Vegan Leather Handles

These rattan baskets are perfect for storing blankets and pillows, without sacrificing style. The rattan-crafted bins come in black and tan colors, and are sturdy and durable, which means no chipping or fraying pieces.

Diamond Stripe 5′ x 7′ Rug

Rugs tie any room together and always have a way of elevating a simple space. But, too often, they come with high price tags that make adding a rug to all the rooms in your home an expensive venture. For under $200, you can snag this rug that has neutral shades and a geometric print. It’s also stain and fade-free.

17″ Collapsible 30-Cube Divider Storage Bin

No matter if you live in a smaller space or have ample room, one thing is for sure: You always need a solution to store seasonal and bulky items out of the way. This under-the-bed storage is the perfect solution. It has faux leather handles and a collapsible design that holds up to 20 pounds.

Vegan Faux Leather 63″ Hanging Headboard

If you need to upgrade your bedroom, a new headboard is the way to go. This faux-leather one looks sleek and modern, yet inviting. It has installs with four stitched straps that can be easily assembled.

100% Cotton Luxury Woven Pin Stripe Throw

One fall staple is a cozy throw that makes settling down after a long day of work something to look forward to. And this throw is “Bobby’s secret to making any room feel luxe,” the brand says.