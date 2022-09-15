ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego News Fix: Three San Diego sites renamed to remove Indigenous slur

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
(U-T)

Three sites in San Diego have been renamed to remove the word "squaw," a racial slur against Indigenous women.

It's part of a national effort by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is the first Native American to lead the agency.

More than 650 sites nationally have been renamed, including 80 in California.

Lauren J. Mapp covers indigenous communities for the U-T.

Listen on the player above or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

