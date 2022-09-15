ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Derek Hough teaches for National Dance Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One dancing dynamic duo came to celebrate National Dance Day with the Las Vegas community. Dancing with the Stars choreographers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert taught a special routine with American Dance Movement. The couple says today is something everyone can celebrate no matter where...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Book Festival returns for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you love everything and anything about books? Then you might want to add The Las Vegas Book Festival to your Fall to-do list. The book festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas for the 21st time on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

JING Las Vegas presents new seasonal brunch and launch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a new brunch place to go to on your next Sunday Funday outing? JING Las Vegas is adding some new seasonal items to its menu you might want to try. JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin is revamping its brunch menu...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Cinemark theaters celebrate Batman Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep an eye out for the bat signal this Saturday!. Cinemark Holdings is celebrating Batman Day on September 17 with exclusive showings of fan-favorite Batman films. Catch these Batman classics at select Las Vegas theaters. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) at 2:15pm. Batman (1989)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the Aces' WNBA Championship title on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate the Aces WNBA Championship. Start off the celebration with a parade on Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. The route begins at Caesars Palace and continues south on Las Vegas Blvd, meeting in front of the Bellagio. Guests will be met with a stage and remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Governor Steve Sisolak, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free reception set to open new One October exhibit at Clark County Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public is invited to attend a free reception to mark the opening of an exhibit on the One October mass shooting at the Clark County Museum. The county says the reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the museum, located off Boulder Highway near Horizon Drive in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lin Manuel Miranda
news3lv.com

New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Mexican Independence Day on the Las Vegas Strip with Cabo Wabo Cantina. The Mexican eatery showcases new dishes and flavorful drinks for National Guacamole Day. Guests can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from crab guacamole to spicy shrimp cocktails. The specialty menu is exclusively available...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County students show improvement in latest math, language test scores

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County students posted improvements in English language and math proficiency in the latest school year, according to new figures from the state of Nevada. The state's Department of Education on Monday released its performance results from the Smarter Balanced assessments, which were administered to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Crash slows traffic on northbound I-11/US 95 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic after briefly blocking the northbound side of the Interstate 11/U.S. 95 freeway in Henderson on Monday. Highway Patrol could be seen responding to the scene of a collision on I-11 near College Drive. Two sedans appeared to have significant...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect shot by Las Vegas police in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on the South end of the Las Vegas valley. Police say they were called to the scene at Serene Avenue and Haven Street, not too far from Las Vegas Boulevard, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck near Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck near a central Las Vegas valley intersection Monday, according to police. The collision was reported around 11:24 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The motorcyclist was taken to UMC...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Five people critical after birthday party shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five people were shot at a birthday party Saturday night in a neighborhood near E. Lake Mead and N. Nellis Boulevards, according to Metro Police. LVMPD officers were called to the 4800 block of Holt Avenue a little after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police report a house party celebrating a birthday ended in gunfire after two people began arguing.
LAS VEGAS, NV

