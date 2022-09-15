Read full article on original website
Derek Hough teaches for National Dance Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One dancing dynamic duo came to celebrate National Dance Day with the Las Vegas community. Dancing with the Stars choreographers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert taught a special routine with American Dance Movement. The couple says today is something everyone can celebrate no matter where...
Las Vegas Book Festival returns for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you love everything and anything about books? Then you might want to add The Las Vegas Book Festival to your Fall to-do list. The book festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas for the 21st time on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
JING Las Vegas presents new seasonal brunch and launch party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a new brunch place to go to on your next Sunday Funday outing? JING Las Vegas is adding some new seasonal items to its menu you might want to try. JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin is revamping its brunch menu...
Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
Cinemark theaters celebrate Batman Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep an eye out for the bat signal this Saturday!. Cinemark Holdings is celebrating Batman Day on September 17 with exclusive showings of fan-favorite Batman films. Catch these Batman classics at select Las Vegas theaters. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) at 2:15pm. Batman (1989)...
Celebrate the Aces' WNBA Championship title on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate the Aces WNBA Championship. Start off the celebration with a parade on Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. The route begins at Caesars Palace and continues south on Las Vegas Blvd, meeting in front of the Bellagio. Guests will be met with a stage and remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Governor Steve Sisolak, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
Up to the Challenge: Kelly puts baking skills to the test at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is up to the challenge!. This week, our own Kelly Curran visited Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to learn a little about bartending and baking. She started with a rosemary negroni sour before moving on to a grapefruit curd for dessert. Have an idea...
Free reception set to open new One October exhibit at Clark County Museum
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public is invited to attend a free reception to mark the opening of an exhibit on the One October mass shooting at the Clark County Museum. The county says the reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the museum, located off Boulder Highway near Horizon Drive in Henderson.
New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Mexican Independence Day on the Las Vegas Strip with Cabo Wabo Cantina. The Mexican eatery showcases new dishes and flavorful drinks for National Guacamole Day. Guests can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from crab guacamole to spicy shrimp cocktails. The specialty menu is exclusively available...
Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
Groundbreaking celebrates start of new apartment complex in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials and dignitaries helped celebrate the start of construction on a new multi-family apartment complex in North Las Vegas on Monday. The groundbreaking marked the beginning of the "North Park Living" development, located on Scott Robinson Boulevard near Alexander Road and MLK Boulevard. MORE...
Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
Clark County students show improvement in latest math, language test scores
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County students posted improvements in English language and math proficiency in the latest school year, according to new figures from the state of Nevada. The state's Department of Education on Monday released its performance results from the Smarter Balanced assessments, which were administered to...
Crash slows traffic on northbound I-11/US 95 in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic after briefly blocking the northbound side of the Interstate 11/U.S. 95 freeway in Henderson on Monday. Highway Patrol could be seen responding to the scene of a collision on I-11 near College Drive. Two sedans appeared to have significant...
Puppy ran over and kicked by bystander now recovering at The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A one-year-old puppy is now recovering after being run over and mistreated recently on a Las Vegas roadway. According to The Animal Foundation, someone ran over a one-year-old puppy and after the crash, a bystander kicked him as he lay on the asphalt yelping in pain.
Suspect shot by Las Vegas police in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on the South end of the Las Vegas valley. Police say they were called to the scene at Serene Avenue and Haven Street, not too far from Las Vegas Boulevard, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck near Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck near a central Las Vegas valley intersection Monday, according to police. The collision was reported around 11:24 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The motorcyclist was taken to UMC...
Five people critical after birthday party shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five people were shot at a birthday party Saturday night in a neighborhood near E. Lake Mead and N. Nellis Boulevards, according to Metro Police. LVMPD officers were called to the 4800 block of Holt Avenue a little after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police report a house party celebrating a birthday ended in gunfire after two people began arguing.
UNLV running back Aidan Robbins wins Mountain West player of the week honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV running back Aidan Robbins has been named the Mountain West's offensive player of the week after a dominating performance over North Texas. Robbins ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns as the Rebels defeated the Mean Green 58-27 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. UNLV...
