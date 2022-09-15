ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

JING Las Vegas presents new seasonal brunch and launch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a new brunch place to go to on your next Sunday Funday outing? JING Las Vegas is adding some new seasonal items to its menu you might want to try. JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin is revamping its brunch menu...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Derek Hough teaches for National Dance Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One dancing dynamic duo came to celebrate National Dance Day with the Las Vegas community. Dancing with the Stars choreographers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert taught a special routine with American Dance Movement. The couple says today is something everyone can celebrate no matter where...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Free reception set to open new One October exhibit at Clark County Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public is invited to attend a free reception to mark the opening of an exhibit on the One October mass shooting at the Clark County Museum. The county says the reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the museum, located off Boulder Highway near Horizon Drive in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cinemark theaters celebrate Batman Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep an eye out for the bat signal this Saturday!. Cinemark Holdings is celebrating Batman Day on September 17 with exclusive showings of fan-favorite Batman films. Catch these Batman classics at select Las Vegas theaters. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) at 2:15pm. Batman (1989)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Actor#Haunted Houses#Freakling Bros#The Neon Museum#Italian
news3lv.com

New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders are invited to a grand splash at Cowabunga Waterparks. Firefighters, police officers, EMS, healthcare workers, and military can enjoy free access to both Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon for Heroes Weekend Celebration. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cinemark theaters celebrate Batman Day. From...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Mexican Independence Day on the Las Vegas Strip with Cabo Wabo Cantina. The Mexican eatery showcases new dishes and flavorful drinks for National Guacamole Day. Guests can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from crab guacamole to spicy shrimp cocktails. The specialty menu is exclusively available...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

St. Baldrick's hosts 16th annual childhood cancer fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — St. Baldrick's is celebrating its 16th year raising money for kids battling cancer. Over 300 people showed up this year to have their heads shaved to raise money for cancer research. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
news3lv.com

Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect shot by Las Vegas police in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on the South end of the Las Vegas valley. Police say they were called to the scene at Serene Avenue and Haven Street, not too far from Las Vegas Boulevard, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aces return to Las Vegas with first WNBA championship trophy in hand

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces touched down as newly crowned champions early Monday morning. The team arrived in Las Vegas around 1:30 a.m., less than 12 hours after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to clinch the first franchise title and the first major league championship in the city's history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Nevada schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2022. The Department of Education bestows the honor to Linda Rankin Givens Elementary here in Las Vegas and Florence Drake Elementary in Sparks. The schools are being recognized for their overall academic performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fans react to Las Vegas Aces winning WNBA Championship

Las Vegas — It was a 7-point lead that helped the Las Vegas Aces claim its 2022 WNBA championship win. Las Vegas aces fans like Brittawny Anderson are overjoyed. “I was on the edge of my seat, I was jumping up and down, I was crying. I was just doing the most,” said Anderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy