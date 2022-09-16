ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso Public library hosts art showcase at four local libraries

By Stephanie Shields
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Public Library is partnering with Amano Art Collective to announce BiblioAzteca, an artwork event that highlights the work of more than 40 local artists at four East El Paso branch libraries.

The showcase starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. The free exhibits will include art demonstrations, musical performances, food trucks and other activities simultaneously on Friday, Sept. 16.

The following library locations will participate in BiblioAzteca:

  • Esperanza Acosta Moreno branch, 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.
  • Irving Schwartz branch, 1864 Dean Martin Dr.
  • Judge Marquez branch, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr.
  • Sergio Troncoso branch, 9321 Alameda Ave.

The participating branch libraries will remain open after hours to welcome the artists and their work.

Some local artists being showcased include Gabriel Gaytan, Dead Punk, Nidzia Orozco, Juan Ornelas, Ashton Kaleigh, Victor Casas, and many other El Paso artists. Student artists from Bel Air, Montwood, Pebble Hills, and Ysleta High Schools will also be on display.

BiblioAzteca is a collaboration between the El Paso Public Library and the Amano Art Collective to give local artists the opportunity to express their creativity and increase art access to the local community. The BiblioAzteca exhibition will remain on display at the local four branch libraries through Dec. 1.

For more information on BilbioAzteca and the El Paso Public Librar, you can visit the city website .

