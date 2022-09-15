ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Governor — Duke Aiona

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Duke Aiona, Republican candidate for governor. His opponent is Democrat Josh Green. Go...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Kauai Mayor— Michael Roven Poai

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauai County mayor. His opponent is Derek Kawakami.
Honolulu Civil Beat

GOP Geography: In Hawaii, Support For Republicans Has Grown In Ewa And Kona

Support for Republican candidates in Hawaii is still highest on Oahu’s North Shore, west side and in Ewa. But support is also growing in parts of Central Oahu, as well as in Kona and in East Hawaii. In fact, the share of voters who are self identifying as Republicans was up in all corners of the state, according to a Civil Beat analysis of election results by precinct.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Our Next Governor Must Not Fail To Lead

At the end of World War II, Allied leaders were perplexed as to how the German people could permit an extremist leader like Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party to come to power. As soon as hostilities ended, U.S. psychologists were sent to interview thousands of Germans, and a disturbing pattern emerged in which researchers found that peer conformity – the power of social opinions to reshape one’s individual attitudes and behaviors – played a significant role in the rise of the Nazis.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Chad Blair: Look North To Alaska To Improve Hawaii Elections

The historic decision last month by the voters of Alaska to send Mary Peltola to the U.S. Congress has lessons for Hawaii. It was held through a process known as ranked choice voting that allows voters to rank — first, second, third and so on — the candidates in a race. The first round of counting will determine if a candidate received 50% of the vote plus one more vote, allowing them to win the contest outright. If that does not happen, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Invest In Hawaii’s Child Care Workforce Now

Our kids may not remember their first child care or preschool teacher, but we parents do. They will not remember how that first teacher helped them develop, grow and learn. They will never know how that teacher may have struggled to make ends meet — working multiple jobs, applying for public assistance or more.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Building A Cultural Center Above The Clouds

I support the good work the Office of Mauna Kea Management has done over the years. However, no matter which entity takes over, the University of Hawaii or a new management authority, it’s time to think past the Hale Pohaku footprint. More and more people are visiting Mauna Kea...
