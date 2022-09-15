Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Governor — Duke Aiona
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Duke Aiona, Republican candidate for governor. His opponent is Democrat Josh Green. Go...
Chad Blair: There’s Value In Legislative Task Forces And Studies
Even though the Hawaii Legislature formally meets for just a few months of the year, its work continues during the interim. It includes multiple requests to government agencies and officials, some of them binding, some just suggestions. The requests from the 2022 session were posted online this summer, and it’s...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
Candidate Q&A: Kauai Mayor— Michael Roven Poai
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauai County mayor. His opponent is Derek Kawakami.
Neal Milner: Hawaii Needs Inspired Public Workers, Not Bureaucrats
It’s been a terrible couple of months for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting. So, what else is new? The bad bureaucracy beat goes on. And on. Shape things up!. Quit thinking that way. It gets us nowhere. Well, maybe...
A Super PAC Backed By The Carpenters Union Is Pouring Cash Into This Maui Council Race
The same group funded by the construction industry that has made headlines across Hawaii for political attack ads in past elections is throwing its weight behind a few Maui County races — putting tens of thousands of dollars behind one candidate in particular. Hawaii residents may already be familiar...
Candidate Q&A: Office of Hawaiian Affairs At-Large Trustee — Chad Owens
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Chad Owens, candidate for Office of Hawaiian Affairs at-large trustee. The other candidates...
Chad Blair: Has Trump’s Big Lie Gained Traction In Hawaii?
Two days before Hawaii’s primary, on Aug. 11, a national group sent a press release to local inboxes warning that “election conspiracy theorists and Trump-backed MAGA Republicans” were on the statewide ballot. It is not news that GOP election deniers are running in local offices, as Civil...
GOP Geography: In Hawaii, Support For Republicans Has Grown In Ewa And Kona
Support for Republican candidates in Hawaii is still highest on Oahu’s North Shore, west side and in Ewa. But support is also growing in parts of Central Oahu, as well as in Kona and in East Hawaii. In fact, the share of voters who are self identifying as Republicans was up in all corners of the state, according to a Civil Beat analysis of election results by precinct.
Wastewater Executive Milton Choy Charged With Bribing Former Maui Official
Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy has been charged for allegedly bribing a former Maui County official to win millions of dollars in contracts to upgrade Maui’s wastewater systems. A pair of federal indictments unsealed Thursday allege that Choy paid Stewart Stant, the former director of Maui’s Department of Environmental...
Danny De Gracia: Our Next Governor Must Not Fail To Lead
At the end of World War II, Allied leaders were perplexed as to how the German people could permit an extremist leader like Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party to come to power. As soon as hostilities ended, U.S. psychologists were sent to interview thousands of Germans, and a disturbing pattern emerged in which researchers found that peer conformity – the power of social opinions to reshape one’s individual attitudes and behaviors – played a significant role in the rise of the Nazis.
Black Market Weed Is Still The Buyer’s Choice Over Legal Marijuana In Hawaii
A new state report estimates only about 20% of the marijuana sold in Hawaii last year came from local marijuana dispensaries, and blames “market structure and regulation” for driving consumers to buy from illegal growers and sellers. The report by the Tax Working Group of the Dual Use...
Chad Blair: Look North To Alaska To Improve Hawaii Elections
The historic decision last month by the voters of Alaska to send Mary Peltola to the U.S. Congress has lessons for Hawaii. It was held through a process known as ranked choice voting that allows voters to rank — first, second, third and so on — the candidates in a race. The first round of counting will determine if a candidate received 50% of the vote plus one more vote, allowing them to win the contest outright. If that does not happen, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated.
Weyer, Rothman Debate In Race To Represent North Shore On Oahu
The two first-time candidates competing to represent the North Shore and central Oahu on the Honolulu City Council both promised to prioritize reducing the cost of living on the island, particularly for the elderly. Matt Weyer and Makua Rothman spoke Monday during a debate hosted by the Kokua Council, a...
Invest In Hawaii’s Child Care Workforce Now
Our kids may not remember their first child care or preschool teacher, but we parents do. They will not remember how that first teacher helped them develop, grow and learn. They will never know how that teacher may have struggled to make ends meet — working multiple jobs, applying for public assistance or more.
HART Leaders Are Concerned That Feds Still Haven’t Approved Rail’s Recovery Plan
More than three months have passed since the city submitted its latest plan to rescue rail, and the Federal Transit Administration has yet to approve it. That has Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board Chair Colleen Hanabusa concerned – and impatient for an affirmative response from the project’s federal partners.
Building A Cultural Center Above The Clouds
I support the good work the Office of Mauna Kea Management has done over the years. However, no matter which entity takes over, the University of Hawaii or a new management authority, it’s time to think past the Hale Pohaku footprint. More and more people are visiting Mauna Kea...
Pacific Islands Call For More Climate Financing At Hawaii Conference
Increasing financing for climate change mitigation and adaptation is a critical goal for Pacific island countries and territories, according to panelists who presented Tuesday at a conference featuring leaders and others from the region. The Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders took place in Honolulu just over two weeks before many...
Candidate Q&A: Maui County Council East Maui District — Shane Sinenci
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Shane Sinenci, candidate for Maui County Council East Maui District. His opponent is...
Candidate Q&A: Honolulu City Council District 2 — Matt Weyer
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Matt Weyer, candidate for Honolulu City Council District 2, which includes Waikele, Village...
