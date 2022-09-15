Read full article on original website
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., – A trio of siblings are dishing out bagels, Greek specialties and other freshly prepared food at a new eatery in Lower Macungie Township. Costas Paxos and his sisters, Maria and Barbara Paxos, on Sept. 2 opened Not Just Bagels at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite D, in the Shepherd’s Corner shopping center.
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
I've got some local restaurant news for you and I think you're going to like it, although, it's left me scratching my head a little bit. First things first. The old Yardley Pizza will soon become Sauce Yardley, a new restaurant with some of your old favorites. I love the...
New York has emerged as the source of most new residents in Montgomery County.Image via iStock. Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Montgomery County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Fall is by far the best season to visit a farm. From pumpkin patches to apple orchards, there's no better time to take in the crisp fall air than in the months of September and October.
The house will be up for the next month, offering an array of quality goods. A unique home in the Bucks County area will be the home of a designer goods store, offering artsy products and garden goods. The Village Improvement Association of Doylestown is hosting their 47th annual Bucks...
The long-awaited apartments will soon be a reality for Bucks County residents.Image via iStock. Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times.
From home décor to quirky finds to that perfect hostess gift, you can get it at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. Tell us about the journey to opening Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. In January 2020, my husband, Brian, and I decided to take the leap and open my...
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
The hospital accommodated for those in need during the recent pandemic. A well-known Bucks county hospital was one of many that made changes to its facilities during the most recent pandemic. Debra Kamin wrote about the hospital’s initiatives over the last two years for The New York Times. During...
This weekend, you can find sparkling glass pumpkins at this art festival in Chester County, Pennsylvania!
HOPS GARDEN DESTROYED: The garden is fenced in right next to the Kensington brewery and has a sign that clearly explains how they're growing hops for their fall beer.
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Local residents recently saw one of their most popular movie theaters close, another establishment that felt the impact of the recent pandemic. Cecilia Levine wrote about the shuttered theatre for Daily Voice Bucks. The Regal Richland Crossing movie theater, located in Quakertown, closed its doors on Thursday, the most recent...
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
