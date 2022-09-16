Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home – Mary J. Moore, 81, Fort Madison
Mary J. Moore, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, has left this earth on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home. She has gone to glory and is dancing in Heaven. Mary was born on September 26, 1940, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Umberto and Edith (Andrews) Rapagnani. She went on to receive her degree as a Medical Technologist. She worked in the Keokuk hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.
kiwaradio.com
Alliant Energy Proposes Solar Farm
Wever, Iowa — Alliant Energy proposes replacing some of its coal-generated energy with solar power, through a plan to place solar panels on 230 acres outside the city of Wever in southeast Iowa. The project is part of a larger plan to provide 400 megawatts of solar power to...
Pen City Current
Task force gets six on Keokuk warrant
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of three Keokuk men and women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 9/16/2022, the Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. Ian Anthony Keefe, 38, of Keokuk, was arrested and...
KBUR
Six Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrests of three Keokuk men and three Keokuk women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Friday, September 16th, the Lee County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. As...
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – James Franklin May, Jr., 75, Niota
James Franklin May, Jr., 75, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa. Jim was born August 12, 1947 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of James F. and Frances (Hardest) May Sr. He married Diana Lyn Nixon. They later divorced. On March 21, 1992 he married Vicki Tanner in Pontoosuc, Illinois.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department were forced to evacuate multiple homes on Thursday, September 15th due to the discovery of a homemade explosive device. According to a news release, at about 1:45 PM Thursday, a Fort Madison Detective was assisting Human Services with a routine check at a residence in the 2900 block of Ave H.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Peggy R. Steele, 56, Keokuk
Peggy Ray Steele, 56 of Keokuk, IA died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her home. She was born May 14, 1966 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Richard and Carolyn “Punky” McMahan Steele. Peggy enjoyed watching movies, diamond painting and playing games on her phone. She also enjoyed...
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pen City Current
Explosive device shuts down neighborhood
FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested on multiple charges
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
Man charged with 5 felonies after 2 shootings, pursuit
A man is under arrest for several felonies after two shootings in Burlington led to a police pursuit. On September 18 at about 3:50 a.m., Burlington Police responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned that a 29-year-old man had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot […]
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
Pen City Current
Hounds, Lady Hounds 2nd at Timm Lamb Invitational
FORT MADISON - Dreams are coming true for Avery Rump. The freshman harrier for the Lady Hounds' cross country team is having a season that even she describes as a dream come true. Rump hasn't finished outside the top three at any event this year and has outright won three...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
KCJJ
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they were made aware on August 23rd of incidents that occurred at the Washington home of 44-year-old Devin Gregory and 46-year-old Karolla Gregory on August 9 and 10. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
KBUR
Ottumwa man charged with murder following assault
Ottumwa, IA- Authorities have announced the arrest of an Ottumwa man for murder after a weekend assault. TV Station KTVO reports that at about 2 PM Sunday, September 11th, Ottumwa Police responded to a reported assault in a convenience store parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man severely...
kttn.com
Trucker demolishes big rig in rollover crash east of Kirksville
A truck driver from Kirksville was injured Wednesday in a rollover accident in Adair County four miles east of Kirksville. Sixty-nine-year-old Stephen Cody received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. The Peterbilt truck was eastbound when it went off the left side of Highway...
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
