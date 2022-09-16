Mary J. Moore, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, has left this earth on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home. She has gone to glory and is dancing in Heaven. Mary was born on September 26, 1940, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Umberto and Edith (Andrews) Rapagnani. She went on to receive her degree as a Medical Technologist. She worked in the Keokuk hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO