Exeter, NH

miltontimes.com

Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton

Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
MILTON, MA
WMUR.com

Glendi Greek festival in Manchester kicks off 43rd year

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The 43rd Glendi festival celebrating Greek culture started Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester. The celebration features dancing, vendors and raffles. The main pull is the Greek cuisine, according to staffer George Skaperdas. "We've got lamb shanks, the meat just falls off the...
MANCHESTER, NH
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture

The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
ASHLAND, MA
nshoremag.com

Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield

La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
LYNNFIELD, MA
The Swellesley Report

All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley

SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
WELLESLEY, MA
FUN 107

New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines

The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
NASHUA, NH
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

The Historic Library Restaurant in New Hampshire Could Be Yours for $3.4M

A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
PORTSMOUTH, NH
103.7 WCYY

Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire

The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
GILFORD, NH
Z107.3

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
thelocalne.ws

Letter: One gallon per minute just flowing out to nowhere

A friend told me that he fills water jugs at the pumping station on Jeffreys Neck Road/Grasshopper Lane. A spigot on the side of the building is pouring out water continuously. So, I decided to check it out myself. Sure enough, it is so. I filled a gallon jug in...
IPSWICH, MA
carlislemosquito.org

Eco-zone: Whatever happened to those hostas, anyway?

It’s not really a mystery. Lisa and I have lived in town for close to 40 years. During the first 20, we never saw a deer – winter or summer. I can remember the first time I saw a deer, jumping through the woods, and was struck by how graceful it was. I remember the tracks in the snow, and the deer beans. We had deer!
CARLISLE, MA

