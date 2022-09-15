Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Related
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
WMUR.com
Glendi Greek festival in Manchester kicks off 43rd year
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The 43rd Glendi festival celebrating Greek culture started Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester. The celebration features dancing, vendors and raffles. The main pull is the Greek cuisine, according to staffer George Skaperdas. "We've got lamb shanks, the meat just falls off the...
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture
The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
nshoremag.com
Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield
La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Win Tickets to See ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine
The Ogunquit Playhouse is the place to be this fall to catch amazing live performances, and here's your chance to win VIP tickets to see Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, playing now through October 30. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from songwriter to the...
The Swellesley Report
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley
SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Historic Library Restaurant in New Hampshire Could Be Yours for $3.4M
A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experience
I've only been to Portland, Maine once, for a weekend. The city, and the state, had been on my to-see list for years. When spending a week in Boston, my friend and I jumped on the occasion, took a bus, and made our way to Portland.
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire
The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: One gallon per minute just flowing out to nowhere
A friend told me that he fills water jugs at the pumping station on Jeffreys Neck Road/Grasshopper Lane. A spigot on the side of the building is pouring out water continuously. So, I decided to check it out myself. Sure enough, it is so. I filled a gallon jug in...
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that. As with everything else...
carlislemosquito.org
Eco-zone: Whatever happened to those hostas, anyway?
It’s not really a mystery. Lisa and I have lived in town for close to 40 years. During the first 20, we never saw a deer – winter or summer. I can remember the first time I saw a deer, jumping through the woods, and was struck by how graceful it was. I remember the tracks in the snow, and the deer beans. We had deer!
Is It Time to Make a Change at the Portsmouth, NH, Traffic Circle?
If you live in or around the Seacoast, I think we can all agree that the Portsmouth traffic circle is a tricky one. Even if you are confident in your ability to abide by the traffic laws at a traffic circle, rotary, roundabout, or whatever the heck you like to call them, we get a lot of visitors all year long who get confused.
Comments / 0